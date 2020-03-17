%MINIFYHTML17bb4bb2ddb21ec3b29a360121edde9011% %MINIFYHTML17bb4bb2ddb21ec3b29a360121edde9012%

28-year-old Erica Supreme Barrier was in a Mini Cooper Countryman in Connecticut when an approaching truck couldn't 'stop in time and hit the rear' of your vehicle.

Eric B.The family is in mourning. Her daughter, Erica Supreme Barrier, passed away Monday night, March 16, from injuries sustained in a serious car accident the day before in Connecticut. She was 28 years old.

Erica was in a Mini Cooper Countryman on I-91 at 1 a.m. Sunday when his vehicle "stopped in the center lane." An oncoming truck "failed to stop in time and hit the rear of [Erica's car]." She suffered a neck fracture and was admitted to the ICU at Hartford Hospital.

The 28-year-old was in critical condition before finally succumbing to her injuries. Eric's publicist confirmed the heartbreaking news through a statement, saying: "She fought a brave fight, yet we trust God and his final decision to bring her home. We want to sincerely thank everyone around the world for the outpouring of support and love during this difficult time. Please continue to keep our family in prayer as we prepare to rest Erica. "

Through the statement, the publicist revealed that Eric's family did not hold a grudge against the other driver despite what happened. "However, this was an unfortunate car accident that took his life, and it is also crucial that we pray for the other driver involved. Our hearts are with him and his family as well, as we have no ill will in our hearts." then the statement said.

To conclude the statement, the publicist offered gratitude to the people who helped Erica on behalf of Eric's family. "Again, we accept GOD's will and we sincerely thank the good Samaritans, the first responders and the impeccable medical staff who cared for our daughter at Hartford Hospital, Hartford CT," wrote the publicist.

According to the police report, the trucker was not injured. The investigation is currently ongoing.