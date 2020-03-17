Hillsborough: Anfield final memorial postponed due to coronavirus outbreak | Football news

%MINIFYHTML1186718be40093118317135a117ff80311% %MINIFYHTML1186718be40093118317135a117ff80312%





Hillsborough's final memorial at Anfield has been postponed

The last Hillsborough memorial to be held in Anfield, scheduled for Wednesday, April 15, was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Hillsborough Family Support Group (HFSG) will seek to reschedule the monument, which was to be held on the 31st anniversary of the 1989 tragedy, in which 96 supporters lost their lives.

Families wanted to make the 30th anniversary the last memorial service, but the date of 2019 coincided with the David Duckenfield trial and was therefore delayed until this year.

Aspinall said: "In light of recent events, families made a collective decision to postpone our final memorial service in Anfield.

"We want to keep as many people safe as possible and we believe this is the right approach. We look forward to providing an update in the near future on a rescheduled date for service."

"On behalf of the HFSG, I would like to thank everyone for their understanding on this matter.

"I would also ask you to join us in our prayers on April 15 to remember 96 and support families and all who have been affected by your thoughts at this difficult time."

Persons holding tickets to attend the memorial service are encouraged to retain them for use on the rescheduled date.