Here's why Amitabh Bachchan's Marathi movie will be re-released

Bollywood Shehenshah Amitabh Bachchan has done this over the years. become synonymous with the word Bollywood in many foreign countries. The actor has given Bollywood some of the most iconic characters, who have stuck with audiences long after his time on the big screen. Amitabh will soon be seen in the movie Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, but that's not all, he also stars in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and recently the CD AB Anni from the Big B movie Marathi hit theaters on March 13, 2020. , which was well received by the public. But due to the coronavirus outbreak and various venues closing theaters, the filmmakers have decided to re-release the film after the coronovirus scare subsides.

Speaking about the same thing, the producer of the project told a prominent newspaper: “We have knowingly pushed the release date of the AB Anni CD. What we should focus on is everyone's safety, which should be the priority. The response we've received for the movie so far is overwhelming and seeing the audience support us to look forward to it. "He added:" This will have to be a collaborative effort on the part of all of us, not just in the entertainment field, but it requires everyone to be home and stay safe so that we can fight the coronavirus by not spreading it but ending it. "We hope the audience will see this soon.

