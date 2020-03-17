Here's what you should know about the new Boston Resilience Fund

The City of Boston recently launched a new effort to coordinate funds for families, seniors, first aid personnel and critical care providers who are most affected by the new coronavirus outbreak.

Mayor Marty Walsh, who announced the The Boston Resilience Fund, during a press conference on Monday, said it will be used to provide food to children and seniors, support for first responders and technology for students of the Boston Public Schools who are now learning from home.

"In the face of great challenges, our city shows its true colors," Walsh said in a statement. "We have been seeing incredible acts of kindness and generosity and the Boston Resilience Fund is a perfect example of that."

For now, he said the fund is primarily focused on addressing the basics, but it will evolve as the needs of Boston residents change over the course of the pandemic.

The fund can only award grants to 501 (c) 3 nonprofits or organizations with a 501 (c) 3 tax sponsor.

The grant decisions, to be announced continuously starting in the coming weeks, will be awarded to nonprofit organizations that provide immediate support and assistance to Boston residents.

Walsh said the fund was launched with the support of private parties such as the Vertex Foundation, Partners HealthCare, Jack Connors, Liberty Mutual, John Hancock and others who have collectively raised nearly $ 10 million.

"The Vertex Foundation is honored to support this important initiative, which will help provide local families with the much-needed resources during this time of uncertainty and hardship," said Vertex President, President and CEO Jeffrey Leiden. "We are proud to be part of a community that has come together to ensure that families in need have a place to turn."

Anyone can make a donation to the fund by completing a form posted on the city website.

Nonprofits waiting to be considered for a grant can complete this interest form, as detailed on the website.