Here's a list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML97076e03cd4f4d4fdbda240e98d333ca11% %MINIFYHTML97076e03cd4f4d4fdbda240e98d333ca12%
MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 20 positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Sunday night. This brings the COVID-19 case status total to 53.
Here is a list of the cases, including a child, in the state:
- Washtenaw County, three adult men, all with international travel backgrounds.
- Detroit, adult woman with unknown travel history.
- Oakland County, adult woman with contact with a person with COVID-19.
- Detroit, adult female with contact with a person with COVID-19.
- Macomb County, adult woman with unknown travel history.
- Oakland County, male child in contact with a person with COVID-19
- Kent County, adult male with unknown travel history and unknown contact history.
- Oakland County, adult male with unknown travel and contact history.
- Wayne County, adult male with unknown travel and contact history.
- Ottawa County, adult woman with unknown travel and contact history.
- Clair County, adult female with contact with a person with COVID-19.
- Macomb County, two adult males with no reported travel or contact.
- Wayne County, adult male with no reported travel or contact.
- Oakland County, adult man with a history of international travel.
- Oakland County, adult male with no travel or contact history.
- Detroit, adult woman with no travel or contact history.
- Kent County, adult man with a history of domestic travel.
%MINIFYHTML97076e03cd4f4d4fdbda240e98d333ca13%%MINIFYHTML97076e03cd4f4d4fdbda240e98d333ca14%
COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.
%MINIFYHTML97076e03cd4f4d4fdbda240e98d333ca15% %MINIFYHTML97076e03cd4f4d4fdbda240e98d333ca16%
They include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Short of breath. This is a rapidly evolving situation.
© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.