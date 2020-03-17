Here's a list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 20 positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Sunday night. This brings the COVID-19 case status total to 53.

Here is a list of the cases, including a child, in the state:

Washtenaw County, three adult men, all with international travel backgrounds.

Detroit, adult woman with unknown travel history.

Oakland County, adult woman with contact with a person with COVID-19.

Detroit, adult female with contact with a person with COVID-19.

Macomb County, adult woman with unknown travel history.

Oakland County, male child in contact with a person with COVID-19

Kent County, adult male with unknown travel history and unknown contact history.

Oakland County, adult male with unknown travel and contact history.

Wayne County, adult male with unknown travel and contact history.

Ottawa County, adult woman with unknown travel and contact history.

Clair County, adult female with contact with a person with COVID-19.

Macomb County, two adult males with no reported travel or contact.

Wayne County, adult male with no reported travel or contact.

Oakland County, adult man with a history of international travel.

Oakland County, adult male with no travel or contact history.

Detroit, adult woman with no travel or contact history.

Kent County, adult man with a history of domestic travel.

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

Fever.

Cough.

Short of breath. This is a rapidly evolving situation.

