Here's a list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 20 positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Sunday night. This brings the COVID-19 case status total to 53.

Here is a list of the cases, including a child, in the state:

  • Washtenaw County, three adult men, all with international travel backgrounds.
  • Detroit, adult woman with unknown travel history.
  • Oakland County, adult woman with contact with a person with COVID-19.
  • Detroit, adult female with contact with a person with COVID-19.
  • Macomb County, adult woman with unknown travel history.
  • Oakland County, male child in contact with a person with COVID-19
  • Kent County, adult male with unknown travel history and unknown contact history.
  • Oakland County, adult male with unknown travel and contact history.
  • Wayne County, adult male with unknown travel and contact history.
  • Ottawa County, adult woman with unknown travel and contact history.
  • Clair County, adult female with contact with a person with COVID-19.
  • Macomb County, two adult males with no reported travel or contact.
  • Wayne County, adult male with no reported travel or contact.
  • Oakland County, adult man with a history of international travel.
  • Oakland County, adult male with no travel or contact history.
  • Detroit, adult woman with no travel or contact history.
  • Kent County, adult man with a history of domestic travel.
COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough.
  • Short of breath. This is a rapidly evolving situation.

