Here's a closer look at the bills that Governor Whitmer signed into law – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bill 5174 and Senate bills 253 and 762 on Tuesday.

Here's a closer look at them:

House Bill 5174 Modify the Insurance Code to modify the rates that may be charged by a licensed agent or surplus lines insurance broker. HB 5174 was sponsored by Representative Daire Rendon, R-Lake City.

Senate Bill 253 prohibits a person from taking actions to enforce an unsigned agreement, promise or contract to pay a commission on the sale of an interest in real property against the owner or buyer of the real property. SB 253 was sponsored by Senator Peter Lucido, R-Shelby Township.

Senate Bill 762 Modify population parameters for qualified cities to impose a special assessment to fund their police and fire departments. SB 726 was sponsored by Senator Ken Horn, R-Frankenmuth.

