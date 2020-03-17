Helping Patriots fans deal with Tom Brady's departure in seven steps

%MINIFYHTML114eaa59bf0346c8ba5728ab4e6d19d311% %MINIFYHTML114eaa59bf0346c8ba5728ab4e6d19d312%

Tom Brady announced Tuesday that he will leave the New England Patriots after a 20-season career that included six Super Bowl championships.

The other 31 teams may be singing a different song, but New England fans will experience the emotions that only arise when a Hall of Fame quarterback dons a different jersey.

I'm here to help. I've been there with Brett Favre. I detailed all the abnormal things I did because of Favre during his playing career, and I have experience dealing with the seven stages of pain that occur when your hero leaves for another team.

Let's go through this together.

Negation

Patriots fans will experience that today. You will try to find out if it is a burner account. Maybe Gisele tweeted it? Maybe it's all part of Bill Belichick's master plan. There is no way Tom Terrific wants to play for Tampa Bay or Los Angeles.

Hey, at least you didn't have to go through Favre wondering about retirement every year. When retirement rumors emerged after the Packers ended 4-12 in 2005, I remember shouting at a news editor that "Brett wouldn't do that to me."

Of course, Favre played for the Packers for two more seasons before launching into New York, and then Minnesota (we'll see that in a moment).

My advice? Start imagining Brady in another shirt now. Pain will decrease, which is the second stage.

Pain

Oh, that press conference, whether it's in Tampa, Los Angeles, or Las Vegas, is going to hurt. You will feel pain when holding another shirt. You'll blame yourself for that 20-13 loss to Tennessee in the AFC Wild card game. Get ready for all of that once he leaves.

You will be trolled, and now it will be worse due to social networks. When Favre left for the Jets, most of my coworkers left me alone out of respect. Let's call it fear. My best friends? Not that much. I chose not to watch the Jets games and was lucky that Green Bay did not play them that season.

Go to

For Brady fans, it will depend on the team you play for. Look at next year's calendar. The Buccaneers are not on the calendar. The Chargers and Raiders are. Maybe Brady will go to Las Vegas and finish the return to Foxborough. If he goes to the Chargers, then that becomes a serious contender.

My advice? Prepare to be angry. You're going to lash out at Bob Kraft. Maybe even Bill Belichick, too.

At least they're not the fucking Vikings. At least you won't have to watch him turn your butt on in the Metrodome on Monday Night Football, then enter Lambeau Field and do it again. Favre passed for 515 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions in those two 2009 games against the Packers. No one remembers Aaron Rodgers taking revenge next season.

Favre fractured the fan base during those two seasons, and that took a long time to overcome. Brady won't do that to the Pats. Will?

Sorry I had to.

Reflection

Listen, there are many more important things to worry about in our country with the spread of the coronavirus, and they can have devastating effects on those dealing with depression. That's where the focus of all of us should be right now.

It's okay to stop thinking about it with sports. For Patriots fans, it's best to just reflect on what Brady did for his franchise. The records. The domain of the AFC. The Super Bowl wins. It will never be the same. It hasn't been the same for 49ers fans since Joe Montana left.

Favre fans were lucky. Aaron Rodgers picked up where he left off, and it is my personal belief rooted in faith that Trevor Lawrence will pick up where Rodgers left off. That is the easiest coping mechanism of all.

Twist up

For Patriots fans, it's trusting Belichick. Hey, Matt Cassel was 10-5 in 2008 when Brady suffered a knee injury that ended the season. Former New England quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo just played in a Super Bowl. Belichick has a plan. He always has a plan. Maybe that plan includes Philip Rivers. Those are the thoughts that should help Patriots fans.

Rodgers was that for the Packers. I remember people doubting him that first season when Rodgers went 6-10 as a starter. I kept a spreadsheet of the names of people who said the Packers made the wrong move. He knew Rodgers would be fine when Green Bay beat Chicago in its first start.

Make no mistake: the first start for whoever is next is a big change of tone.

Reconstruction

It starts with Brady playing a game in a different uniform. OK, that happened. What do we do now? Note that Brady turns 43 in August. This will only last one or two more years. The bigger question now is how much longer will Belichick train and if the Pats have what it takes to compete long-term with Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes II in the AFC.

That's where you should focus. Rodgers made it easy for Favre fans, at least for the first three years. He led a Super Bowl career in 2010 and has tied Favre with four NFC championship appearances. Favre played in two Super Bowls. Trying to return to the Super Bowl has been the painful part for Rodgers.

New England fans might feel some of that, depending on how long it takes to return.

Acceptance

In the end, Patriots fans can only control that much. Brady, the best quarterback of all time, left. He keeps going.

Sporting News ranked the 26 modern-day Hall of Fame quarterbacks when Kurt Warner was inducted. Of the top five, Montana, Favre, and Johnny Unitas ended their careers at different locations. John Elway and Dan Marino did not. It's okay. Brady has more Super Bowl championships than Elway and Marino combined. It was a great race, and it had to come to an end.

There's no way Brady's departure will produce as much animosity and friction within the fan base as Favre did with former general manager Ted Thompson and coach Mike McCarthy. It took me a long time to get over the Vikings with Favre. It wasn't until Favre was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016 that I completely surpassed him, mainly because he was there. I shook Favre's hand after his press conference, and immediately called my wife Kimberly to tell him what happened. I could hardly speak.

All the good memories flooded, and it was overwhelming. Hey, journalists are also human.

Yes, there were hawks, jets and Viking shirts. The Packers' shirt, however, dominated Canton that day. Brady fans will have that moment too. When installed in Canton, there will surely be more Patriots jerseys than any that are listed below.

Trust me, I've been there. And don't worry, I'll be back when Rodgers leaves Green Bay.