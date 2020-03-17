Heidi Klum's husband has tested negative for coronavirus before food sighting

%MINIFYHTML32771b8ff948821734aa39ebf025708611% %MINIFYHTML32771b8ff948821734aa39ebf025708612%

Just a day before Tom Kaulitz goes shopping, his model wife revealed that they were staying separate as they both expected results for coronavirus testing after getting sick.

Heidi klumThe rock husband does not have to worry about passing the coronavirus on to others. A day after he was seen shopping at a popular Los Angeles supermarket, Tom Kaulitz it was revealed to be negative for COVID-19.

Sharing the news was Tom's twin brother Bill Kaulitz. On Monday, March 16, Bill issued a clarifying statement in response to TMZ news suggesting Tom was "rolling the dice" by going to the Erewhon market on Sunday, March 15 after getting sick and getting tested for the virus. The store included photos of Tom and Bill wearing face masks and gloves for the excursion.

Bill confirmed that his brother has tested negative for coronavirus.

Through a video posted to Instagram Story, Bill stated for the first time, "We were just wearing masks so we wouldn't spread germs and be super protective of ourselves and other people. That's why we were doing it." the hotel tokyo The leader continued to share: "But my brother recovered his test results and he is negative."

Around the same time, Bill also snapped a photo of him holding a cart inside a supermarket. The 30-year-old man captioned his Instagram post: "We needed groceries! Protect yourself and others! Prevention is better than cure! #Besafe #dontspreadgerms #benicetoeachother."

Bill's revelation of Tom's negative result came just days after Tom's wife Heidi revealed to fans that the two were awaiting the results of their coronavirus test. "Like many of you, I have also been ill all week and unfortunately my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago also feels ill," she wrote in a video that captured them kissing through the glass.

The "America has talent"The judge continued:" To be sure, we will remain separate until we obtain the results of our Coronavirus tests (which we were finally able to obtain today). We don't want to spread germs and risk others getting sick … even each other! As much as you want to hug him and kiss him, it's more important to do the right thing and not stretch yourself further. "

Heidi herself has yet to share the results of her coronavirus test.