Heidi Klum proves she's the same as everyone else as she runs out of toilet paper – she's under Coronavirus quarantine

Heidi Klum proves he's like everyone else, as he ran out of toilet paper and shared the moment in a fun Instagram video. The supermodel and her husband Tom Kaulitz are currently in quarantine after they both traveled and became ill upon returning home. Heidi was scheduled to start filming the new auditions for America has talent, where she returns as a judge but missed filming because she was sick. First sharing the news on Instagram with his 7.2 million followers, Heidi stated that she had a fever and that she had searched for a test for Coronavirus. She and Tom were eventually evaluated, but have not updated the public on their results. She shared a video where she and Tom kissed through a glass panel as they both isolated themselves from each other to avoid spreading the disease.

As fear of the Coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, more people are shopping online, cleaning store shelves, and stockpiling supplies. There has been a shortage of toilet paper across the country, and sites like Amazon that promise to deliver items within two days for Prime members are delayed, endorsed, and don't know when they will have new stock.

As soon as a local supermarket (like Sam’s Club or Costco) puts toilet paper on the shelves, they fly and some even fight in the aisles during the last Charmin roll.

In desperation, people in panic across the country are turning to alternative sources like paper towels and baby wipes, while countries using the bidet toilet system are not experiencing panic on toilet paper.

You can check out the video that Heidi Klum shared on Instagram when she ran out of toilet paper below.

Some people believe that the fear that causes people to accumulate and accumulate items is causing more panic than Coronavirus itself. When people go to the store and find the essential items are gone, they begin to experience anxiety that leads to panic.

President Donald Trump and his team have tried to ask people not to stockpile items, but to no avail. Now, panic at the national level is in place as basic needs are fleeing from the shelves.

What do you think about Heidi Klum's toilet paper panic? You identify?



