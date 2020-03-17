Heavenly, Kirkwood, Northstar Ski Resorts closed for the rest of the season – Up News Info San Francisco

LAKE TAHOE (Up News Info / AP) – Vail Resorts said Tuesday that it will keep its North American resorts, three of which are in the Lake Tahoe area, closed for the remainder of the ski season due to the coronavirus. But it will consider reopening three of its locations in late April or early May, depending on the disease situation and weather conditions.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based industry giant announced on Saturday that it would close its 34 resorts for at least a week before reassessing its decision.

"Our decision to end the season now is evidence of the fast-moving situation involving COVID-19, and it was not an easy one to take as we deeply consider the widespread impact it will have on our guests, employees and communities." Rob Katz said in the ad.

Resorts that could reopen near the end of the ski season are Breckenridge Ski Resort in Colorado, Heavenly Mountain in Lake Tahoe in California, and Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada.

The company's other resorts include Vail and Keystone in Colorado; Park City Mountain Resort in Utah; Northstar and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of ​​California and Nevada and Stowe Mountain in Vermont.

Vail Resorts said customers could get refunds and credits online.

