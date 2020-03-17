Healthy mother of two receives first dose of experimental coronavirus vaccine – Up News Info Tampa

– A healthy mother of two teenagers has become the first person in the United States to receive proof of an experimental coronavirus vaccine.

Jennifer Haller, 43, received the first of two injections of the possible COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Research Institute in Seattle.

"I feel great," she told Up News Info affiliate KIRO. “The vaccine itself was very much like a flu shot. It doesn't hurt much. Very easy. Feel good."

Haller, who lives in Seattle, says her 16-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter "think it's great,quot; that she participated in the study.

"Everyone feels so helpless right now, and I was so excited to have the opportunity to do something tangible to help thousands, millions of people," she said.

Two other volunteers were also injected with the vaccine on Monday. In total, 45 people will be vaccinated for the trial.

Kaiser Permanente examined dozens of people ages 18 to 55 for trial, looking for those who do not have chronic health problems and are not currently sick.

Codenamed mRNA-1273, the vaccine was developed by the National Institutes of Health and the modern biotechnology company, Inc., based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

There is no chance that participants will become infected with the vaccines because the test vaccine does not contain the coronavirus itself.

Dozens of research groups worldwide are competing to create a vaccine against COVID-19. However, health experts say a vaccine for the public is still at least a year away.