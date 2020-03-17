Having eliminated the coronavirus threat, Southeast Asia begins to confront it

BANGKOK – For months, many Southeast Asian countries downplayed the threat posed by the new coronavirus. Some officials said the prayer would keep the disease away. Others expressed optimism that tropical heat would delay the spread of the virus.
Life went on as usual. Malaysia allowed large religious gatherings. Thailand kept its hugely popular Muay Thai boxing stadiums open. In countries with struggling health systems, such as Indonesia and Myanmar, infection screening was minimal.
Now, belatedly realizing that the virus is surrounding the world in its relentless spread, countries across Southeast Asia have begun to impose stringent measures, including closings in the Philippines and Malaysia and the widespread closure of schools, businesses, and places. entertainment in Thailand. The delays are proving to be dangerous as some nations face a worrying increase in cases without a health care system that can deal with a major outbreak.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo admitted that he misled the public about the dangers of the coronavirus disease, Covid-19, to prevent people from panicking.
"There is what we disclose and what we withhold because we don't want to create concern and panic among society," he said Friday.
On Monday, Joko declined to reveal the results of her own test for the virus, and told reporters to ask her doctor.
Indonesia's transport minister Budi Karya Sumadi has tested positive, and up to a dozen other officials have been examined for infection.
Mr. Joko declined to disclose those results as well.
Indonesia's coronavirus emergency response spokesman Achmad Yurianto also did not give the results Tuesday, saying officials "are in good condition so far."
Transparency has generally been a concern.
Health officials on the island of Bali said they learned that a British woman being treated there had tested positive only after officials in Jakarta, the Indonesian capital, announced her death to the media.
Before that, the first two patients with confirmed infections discovered that they had contracted the virus when the president announced it to the country.
In the Philippines, critics have accused President Rodrigo Duterte of using the virus as a cover to pursue his often-stated ambition to impose martial law.
"Whatever his personal preferences may be, the president should not consider authoritarian methods," said Etta Rosales, a former president of the Commission on Human Rights in the Philippines. "Authoritarianism is not a cure for the virus."
After Mr. Budi, the Indonesian transport minister, tested positive, Mr. Joko became more attuned to the problem, ordered the schools closed, and encouraged residents to work from home.
Other countries continue to deny the dangers of the virus. The chief spokesman for the Myanmar government said on Friday that the absence of positive tests was proof that the virus had not reached Myanmar.
"Covid-19 is not yet present in Myanmar," spokesman U Zaw Htay told reporters. "The lifestyle and diet of Myanmar citizens are beneficial against coronavirus."
Some Buddhist figures have been promoting non-medical remedies. A famous monk said that eating one lime and three palm seeds would keep the virus away. Another monk recommended seven grains of ground pepper.
Even some doctors are optimistic that the pandemic will overlook Myanmar due to its religious practices.
"Myanmar is still lucky because it is a Buddhist country and older monks always pray to be safe," said Dr. Win Thandar Phyu, head of the North Okkalapa General Hospital in Yangon.
The concern is that the unfavorable approach has allowed the virus to spread largely unnoticed, setting the stage for a disaster in countries where health systems are underfunded and poorly equipped.
Indonesia's testing rate has increased in recent days, but remains one of the worst in the world, at around 8.5 tests per million people. The first positive patient was detected on March 2. Now, it has confirmed 172 cases.
In a letter to the president, an association of scientists called the Indonesian Young Scientists Forum lobbied for immediate action. The group noted that confirmed cases have grown at an exponential rate since early March.
"Indonesia is in a dangerous situation because delayed action to stop the spread of the virus makes it difficult to control," the scientists said. "The delay could make the epidemic situation similar to that of Italy and Iran or even worse."
Some countries are seeing a rapid increase in the number of confirmed cases.
Many are connected to an international gathering of 16,000 Muslims earlier this month in the Malaysian city of Selangor. Participants who returned home took the disease to Singapore and Brunei, where almost all of its 40 cases were related to the revivalist missionary movement meeting, Tablighi Jamaat. An additional 700 participants returned to Indonesia, where there has been no effort to track them down.
Malaysia has seen an increase in event-related cases. On Monday alone, 95 of 125 new cases connected to the event. Now he has 673 cases.
The World Health Organization urged Southeast Asian nations to adopt aggressive measures as the number of confirmed cases increases.
"The situation is evolving rapidly," said Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, director of the WHO South-East Asia region, on Tuesday. "We need to immediately scale up all efforts to prevent the virus from infecting more people."
Several countries are now struggling to impose the kinds of travel restrictions and quarantines seen in other parts of the world.
In the Philippines, about 60 million people, more than half of the country's population, are under lockdown. In Malaysia, mass gatherings are prohibited until the end of the month; schools, businesses, and places of worship are closed; and Malays are prohibited from leaving the country. In Thailand, the Prime Minister announced the postponement of Songkran, a festival that is held every April to mark the Thai New Year.
But for Indonesia, which is already catching up, dramatic action like its neighbors seems to be off the table.
"Blocking is not an option," said Achmad, the Indonesian spokesman.
The reports were contributed by Hannah Beech and Ryn Jirenuwat from Bangkok; Muktita Suhartono and Dera Menra Sijabat from Jakarta, Indonesia; Saw Nang from Mandalay, Myanmar; and Jason Gutiérrez from Manila.