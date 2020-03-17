Having eliminated the coronavirus threat, Southeast Asia begins to confront it

BANGKOK – For months, many Southeast Asian countries downplayed the threat posed by the new coronavirus. Some officials said the prayer would keep the disease away. Others expressed optimism that tropical heat would delay the spread of the virus.

Life went on as usual. Malaysia allowed large religious gatherings. Thailand kept its hugely popular Muay Thai boxing stadiums open. In countries with struggling health systems, such as Indonesia and Myanmar, infection screening was minimal.

Now, belatedly realizing that the virus is surrounding the world in its relentless spread, countries across Southeast Asia have begun to impose stringent measures, including closings in the Philippines and Malaysia and the widespread closure of schools, businesses, and places. entertainment in Thailand. The delays are proving to be dangerous as some nations face a worrying increase in cases without a health care system that can deal with a major outbreak.