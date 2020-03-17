Harvey Weinstein to be flown back to Rikers Island after hospital discharge

%MINIFYHTML987feea1aa9005dd57ac8cd7550ff88311% %MINIFYHTML987feea1aa9005dd57ac8cd7550ff88312%

Spokesperson Juda Engelmayer says the disgraced movie tycoon is beginning to accept the reality of his 23-year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault.

Harvey Weinstein will be released from the hospital and transferred to Rikers Island Prison in New York.

The disgraced movie mogul was admitted to Manhattan's Bellevue Hospital with chest pains on Wednesday, March 11, shortly after he was sentenced to 23 years behind bars for rape and sexual assault.

He has since been under the care of doctors, but on Monday his spokesman, Juda Engelmayer, revealed that Weinstein was well enough to be released and will return to Rikers Island, where he will be held in the medical room, North Infirmary Command. .

"He is known to have a weak heart," Engelmayer tells Variety. "So right after the sentencing, when he returned to Rikers, he was weak and talking weird, and the Rikers staff felt it best to send him back (to Bellevue) to make sure nothing happened to him. serious health and they wanted to make sure it was okay. "

Weinstein, who turns 68 on Thursday, March 19, had received treatment in Bellevue a week before his sentencing, when he underwent an angioplasty procedure after chest pain and high blood pressure problems.

Meanwhile, Engelmayer reveals that the embarrassed producer, who also faces sex crime charges in Los Angeles, is beginning to accept the reality of his long prison sentence, which his lawyers will appeal.

"I think he is driving the best he can," shares the rep. "I think this (sentence) has caught on. It is very difficult for him. It is a new reality and it is beginning to appear."