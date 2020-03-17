Hannah Brown's younger brother recovers from overdose

Hannah Brown / Instagram
Hannah brownlittle brother Patrick, is sharing the story of his overdose in hopes of helping people in recovery.
On Instagram, Patrick reveals that he overdosed on March 1, prompting him to spend two days on a ventilator at a local hospital. "I have been hesitant to post this because of my pride and ego, but God has been weighing on my heart lately to share," he writes in a long legend. "I'm not posting this out of pity or not, but to thank everyone who has reviewed me."
He continues: "You are the reason I intend to take my story and share it to save other loved ones so they don't have to wait by the bedside waiting for them to wake up."
Although it has been a short time since your overdose, High schoolThe little brother says he has had time to process what happened and that he is not "angry,quot; with himself. Instead, he shares that he is "grateful that this has happened."
Patrick explains that this life-threatening event is "healing,quot; his heart and has helped reveal "who has my best interest in the heart."
Going forward, Brown says he will "make the most of,quot; this "second chance,quot; in life.
As for the cause of his overdose, the only information Patrick offered is that things like this "happen in the dark and slowly." On that note, he suggested, "Sometimes all it takes is a simple text message or a phone call to show someone you care."
His older sister did not comment on the post, but the week of his overdose she shared a photo gallery with him along with the caption, "You are my favorite brother. I love you, don't forget."
These past few weeks she has been busy with a former contestant Tyler Cameronwho lost his mother Andrea, earlier this month. The two have been seen together in Florida since Andrea's life celebration and a source previously told E! News: "Hannah knew her mother and it is comforting for him to have her support and to be close to him and his family."
%MINIFYHTMLbbee0c408c4536319273cc48d8b9e78217%%MINIFYHTMLbbee0c408c4536319273cc48d8b9e78218%