Hannah Brown's younger brother recovers from overdose

Hannah brownlittle brother Patrick, is sharing the story of his overdose in hopes of helping people in recovery.

%MINIFYHTMLbbee0c408c4536319273cc48d8b9e78213% %MINIFYHTMLbbee0c408c4536319273cc48d8b9e78214%

On Instagram, Patrick reveals that he overdosed on March 1, prompting him to spend two days on a ventilator at a local hospital. "I have been hesitant to post this because of my pride and ego, but God has been weighing on my heart lately to share," he writes in a long legend. "I'm not posting this out of pity or not, but to thank everyone who has reviewed me."

%MINIFYHTMLbbee0c408c4536319273cc48d8b9e78215% %MINIFYHTMLbbee0c408c4536319273cc48d8b9e78216%

He continues: "You are the reason I intend to take my story and share it to save other loved ones so they don't have to wait by the bedside waiting for them to wake up."

Although it has been a short time since your overdose, High schoolThe little brother says he has had time to process what happened and that he is not "angry,quot; with himself. Instead, he shares that he is "grateful that this has happened."