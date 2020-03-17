Hannah Ann Sluss supports Madison Prewett after Peter Weber breaks

Hannah Ann Sluss Y Madison Prewett they are doing well after their breakups Peter Weber.

Although it may not seem like it, it was only a week ago that viewers saw the season finale of The Bachelor. During the two-part finale, Peter and Hannah Ann got engaged, but then parted ways when the pilot told the model that she couldn't give her whole heart. Bachelor Nation then saw Peter reunite with runner-up Madison, much to his family's dismay. However, days after the finale aired, Peter and Madison announced their breakup.

On Monday night, Madison turned to Instagram to remind everyone that it had only been seven days since the finale aired.

"Well, this Monday is a little different," Madison wrote, while sending good wishes to all who currently practice social distancing amid concerns about the coronavirus. "I also hope that everyone stays safe."

In response to her post, Madison has received a lot of love in her comments, including a sweet message from Hannah Ann.