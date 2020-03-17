Guatemala suspends all deportation flights from the US. USA By COVID-19 | News

Guatemala city – Guatemala will temporarily stop receiving Hondurans and Salvadorans who have returned from the United States under the asylum cooperation agreement due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Guatemalan Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

"As of today, all flights under (the Asylum Cooperation Agreement) are suspended," Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo said, referring to an agreement between Guatemala and the United States.

Guatemala will also stop receiving Guatemalans deported from the United States until the Central American country and the United States establish protocols to guarantee the health of migrants and asylum seekers before they are deported, authorities said.

Tuesday's decision was made after meetings between the Guatemalan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the US ambassadors. The US, the region's ambassadors and representatives of state agencies and civil society organizations that work with deportees from Mexico and the United States. USA

The move came after President Alejandro Giammattei announced on Monday the suspension of all flights, the ban on all foreigners from entering the country and the closure of the country's borders for 15 days in an effort to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

The country had already banned the entry of citizens from European countries, Iran, China, North and South Korea, the United States and Canada.

More than 900 Honduran and Salvadoran asylum seekers have been sent to Guatemala under the so-called "safe third country,quot; agreement, which was signed in July 2019. The agreement allowed the United States immigration authorities to require applicants for asylum first crossing Guatemala applying for asylum there rather than being eligible to apply in the United States.

On Monday, a deportation flight chartered by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) arrived in Guatemala. On board were 56 Guatemalans and 17 Salvadorans.

US officials did not immediately comment on the suspensions.

Migrant shelters near deportees

Before Monday's announcement, Catholic Church migrant shelters in Guatemala City announced that it would temporarily suspend services to migrants and asylum seekers deported from the US. USA And Mexico due to the growing crisis created by the pandemic.

"We cannot put people's lives at risk," Father Mauro Verzeletti, director of the Guatemala City Migrant Shelter, told Al Jazeera.

The Migrant Shelter has given Hondurans and Salvadorans a place to stay and medical care after being returned from the United States as part of the asylum agreement.

"We are grateful at this time that there will be no deportations of Hondurans and Salvadorans to Guatemala," said Father Juan Carbajal, director of the Pastoral de la Movilidad Humana, national coordinator of migrant shelters in the country.

"We hope that this (suspension) will continue for a long time," he told Al Jazeera. "As we have said from the beginning, Guatemala does not have the conditions or the preparation to receive these people. We hope that they end this type of deportation."

According to the World Health Organization, more than 184,000 people have been infected with the new coronavirus. More than 7,500 people have died. More than 80,000 people have recovered, according to John Hopkins University.

A person has died from the virus in Guatemala. President Giammattei announced Monday that there were six active cases of coronavirus in the country. Another 300 people are under observation.