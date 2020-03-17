Gritty publishes an uplifting statement on Twitter: 'We don't have hockey. But we have each other

With everything going on in the hockey world and, well, the world due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), Gritty fell silent on Twitter.

It had been a week since the Philadelphia Flyers mascot tweeted. His last tweet was on March 10, reminding Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand of his last trip to the City of Brotherly Love, when he topped the puck in the shooting and cost the Beantown team the game.

On Tuesday, everyone's favorite furry and orange pet reappeared on Twitter and Instagram offering a message of hope and love for everyone, as sports are in the background for now.

"My dear citizens," they began.

"We don't have hockey. But we do have each other. Now is when I usually hug you with my fur, but instead I will wrap you in my words (social distancing)."

The note asked how everyone was doing and then quickly turned, of course, to disclose what Gritty is like.

"I am taking this very seriously," they said. "My legs are v (sic) clean. My house is completely wrapped in toilet paper, the virus is not getting in."

"I have health in its purest form. My body temperature is at the classic Gritty average of minus -55.6 degrees Celsius (that's -68.08 Fahrenheit, by the way), I have never felt slimmer but I still can't seem shake this swimmer's ear (ongoing problem). You know what they say, when the virus goes down, we go up. "

Gritty added that they have been watching "Osmosis Jones,quot; for the ninth time. According to IMDB, the film is about a police white blood cell called Osmosis Jones, with the help of a cold pill, which needs to prevent a deadly virus from destroying the human they live in.

The pet also added that they started watching LOST – in the third season – and it's fine, lost.

They ended with words of encouragement: "I am alone, so I am sure you are too. We can be alone together. Perhaps being together in solitude will make us … not loners? I recognize that there are many things and I assume, with reason, my duty to be the orange light of hope in this world covered by COVID-19.

"After all, laughter is the best medicine. Along with medicine."