Gray Television is said to withdraw its offer for Tegna – Deadline

Gray Television is said to have withdrawn its offer for Tegna,

The company had offered $ 20 a share, or $ 8.5 billion in cash and combined shares for Tegna. His offer was followed by identical offers from private equity giant Apollo Global and Byron Allen's Allen Media, both cash offers, also for $ 8.5 billion.

Those offers still seem to be on the table.

Gray's move was reported by Reuters. The company could not immediately be reached for comment. Allen Media declined to comment, as did Tegna. Apollo could not be reached immediately.

A source familiar with the sad affair Tegna "has fully committed himself and provided diligence to all three bidders."

A large Tegna shareholder, Standard General, has introduced an alternative board of five new members in opposition to the company's nominees, indicating that it was necessary to ensure that the company properly considered all offers.

Gray is smaller than Tegna, which made the deal extend under the best of circumstances. And with hares plummeting into a volatile market rocked by coronavirus fears, a stock component in a takeover bid may have been problematic.

Gray stocks rose nearly 17% to $ 10.92, indicating that investors are relieved.

Tegna's shares held flat at $ 14.99.