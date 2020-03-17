Governor Gavin Newsom calls for protection against evictions and foreclosures – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Monday asking for protection for property owners and tenants during the coronavirus pandemic.

The order authorizes officials to help Californians who are struggling to keep up with their rent, mortgage and utility bills.

"People should not lose or be kicked out of their home due to the spread of COVID-19," said Newsom. "In the coming weeks, everyone will have to make sacrifices, but a place to live shouldn't be one of them. I highly recommend that cities and counties assume this authority to protect Californians."

%MINIFYHTML68156ee33df977c21331a54d89a31a6013% %MINIFYHTML68156ee33df977c21331a54d89a31a6014%

The protections, which do not release tenants from paying rent, are in effect until at least May 31.

%MINIFYHTML68156ee33df977c21331a54d89a31a6015% %MINIFYHTML68156ee33df977c21331a54d89a31a6016%

The order also requests that the foreclosures and related evictions be suspended during this time period.