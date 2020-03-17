Governor Abbott to hold press conference in Arlington after confirmed coronavirus death – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Governor Greg Abbott's office announced Tuesday night, the governor will be in Arlington on Wednesday to hold a press conference a day after Tarrant County confirmed a coronavirus-related death at an Arlington nursing home .

Governor Abbott will join Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, Commissioner of the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) John Hellerstedt, MD and Chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Nim Kidd.

It will take place at noon,

There are currently no details on possible additional cases of coronavirus at the Texas Masonic Retreat Center in Arlington.

Tarrant County Public Health said an older adult who died Sunday, March 15 tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Tarrant County Public Health said the teams will work closely with the administration of the Retirement Center to evaluate other residents and staff.

