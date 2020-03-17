Governments pledge aid as world trade seizes

%MINIFYHTML3c26114385795de3c5680e631bb755ef11% %MINIFYHTML3c26114385795de3c5680e631bb755ef12%

Governments and central banks are struggling to find ways to prevent companies from going bankrupt as the virus outbreak halts the global economy.

A day after Wall Street suffered its worst daily decline since the 1987 collapse, European markets faltered, as did US futures markets. USA There is tremendous volatility, with the extent of the economic damage from the pandemic that nobody knows yet. Factories are closed, retail stores are closed, travel has stopped almost entirely, and billions of people are taking refuge in their homes, leaving only to find essential supplies.

Here is a look at how the outbreak is reshaping the global economy and how individuals, companies, and governments are responding.

GOVERNMENT AND CENTRAL BANKS: The government of France promises 45 billion euros ($ 50 billion) in aid for small businesses. That is in addition to the tens of billions already promised for French workers forced to stop working due to the closure of shops and restaurants and strict confinement measures. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire announced that the new aid will include tax exemptions and a "solidarity fund,quot; for struggling small businesses. "This epidemic will be a catastrophe for all the countries of the world," he said. "The shock will be violent."

The White House is proposing an emergency economic rescue package of approximately $ 850 billion for businesses and taxpayers. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will describe the package to Senate Republicans at a private lunch, with officials aiming for approval by Congress this week. It provides relief for small businesses and the airline industry and includes a massive tax cut for employees.

Two people familiar with the request described it to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak in public.

Where to start is an enormously complex question. Big industry and small businesses are looking for a complete or almost complete interruption of operations. The restaurants that have been closed employ hundreds of thousands of people. Airlines have ground flights, which means no crews are needed. The dilemma affects all sectors of the national and global economy. The risk of frozen economic activity will spread outward, from the banking and mortgage industry, to services ranging from walking the dog to visiting the doctor.

Sweden's central bank will buy securities for up to SEK 300 billion ($ 31 billion) and offer more loans to banks on concessional terms

On Sunday, the United States Federal Reserve made an emergency cut to its key interest rate. US airlines are asking the government for subsidies, loans, and tax breaks that could easily exceed $ 50 billion. Other European governments have pledged tens of billions of euros (dollars) in aid and relief, as well as hundreds of billions in guaranteed loans.

New Zealand promised on Tuesday to spend billions of dollars to support companies struggling with their economy on the way to recession. The stimulus package is equivalent to 4% of GDP. A large part of the new spending will go to companies that have lost more than 30% of their revenue as a result of the recession. Other money will go toward healthcare costs, income support, and the airline industry.

BIG TECH: The world's largest technology companies are join to combat misinformation about the pandemic and also fraud. Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Twitter, Linkedin, Reddit and YouTube said in a joint statement that they will also try to spread essential updates from government health organizations on their platforms. Misinformation and confusion in social media posts have been problematic for years. The spread of the coronavirus has exacerbated the problems Facebook and others were criticized for during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

HEAVY INDUSTRY: Volkswagen said it will shut down most of its European plants for two weeks due to uncertainty about auto demand and parts supply. Chief Financial Officer Frank Witter said Tuesday that uncertainty about the severity and duration of the virus outbreak made it impossible to give a reliable perspective on sales.

Airbus will suspend production at its French and Spanish facilities for the next four days to implement stricter health and safety protocols, which include more rigorous sanitation and forced distancing among workers.

TRAVEL: Qantas, Australia's largest airline, and Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways reduced international passenger capacity by 90%. The Qantas cuts will last until the end of May, the Cathay Pacific cuts will apply in April.

Canada's second-largest airline is suspending all international and cross-border commercial flights for a period of 30 days as it helps operate rescue and repatriation flights in association with the Canadian government. Westjet says it will suspend normal service on Sunday, March 22. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that now is the time for Canadians to return home. The government has ordered the passenger inspection by the airlines before boarding.

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways reduced its flight schedule by 90% in April after passenger traffic in February fell by more than half from the previous year. Hong Kong airlines were already under pressure due to political unrest that has affected tourism.

American Airlines on Monday suspended about 75% of its international long-haul flights and began landing about 135 planes. It will reduce passenger transport capacity in the US. USA 20% in April and 30% in May. Airlines are talking to unions about reducing wages or hours, and some are cutting executive and managerial wages.

MARKETS: US stocks. USA They increased at the start of operations on Tuesday, a day after falling to its worst loss in more than three decades, as uncertainty about how much the coronavirus will affect the economy continues to dominate the markets.

Trading is unresolved worldwide beyond the S,amp;P 500, where an initial gain of 3.2% dropped to 1% in 10 minutes. European stocks went from profit to loss. South Korean stocks fell to their fifth straight loss of 2.5%, but Japanese stocks shook an early loss to climb higher.

Monday's 12% drop in the S,amp;P 500 came amid a growing consensus, from Wall Street to the White House, that a global recession may be imminent. Entire sectors of national economies are at risk. The Philippine stock market closed on Tuesday after the government imposed restrictions on movement in the capital.

The investor-oriented ZEW index of German business confidence recorded its biggest decline in history as Europe's economy faces an almost certain recession the depth of which could exceed that which followed the global financial crisis. The index fell to minus 49.5 points in March from plus 8.7 points in February, a drop of 58.2 points and the biggest drop since the survey began in 1991, the institute said Tuesday. Germany and other countries are restricting entry at the border and ordering the closure of many companies, leading to a massive drop in sales and activity in Europe.

WAREHOUSES, RESTAURANTS AND OTHER PUBLIC PLACES: Hoping the rescue will fade into a pandemic, London fashion and furniture retailer Laura Ashley said on Tuesday it will appoint managers to design its address in the future. The company's main shareholder, MUI Asia, said it will not be able to intervene with the money that is needed. The company, which was an iconic UK main street presence during the 1980s, said in a prepared statement that the outbreak has had "an immediate and significant impact,quot; and that "ongoing developments indicate that this will be a sustained national situation. " "

Dollar Tree says it is temporarily suspending online orders so it can keep supplies in its stores amid the virus outbreak. Like Amazon, Target, and Walmart, Dollar Tree has seen a sharp increase in online ordering as consumers rush to secure commodities while avoiding public places. Dollar Tree said most of the items on its website are still available in stores.

The number of retailers closing their stores also continues to grow, with Ralph Lauren and Foot Locker now added to the list. Other companies that have said they are closing stores include Patagonia, Under Armor, Urban Outfitters, REI, and American Girl.

McDonald's says that most of its restaurants in the US USA They have closed their dining rooms and are operating only at home, to go or to go alone due to the new coronavirus. Other major chains, such as Starbucks, are limiting the ability to change to perform solely. McDonald & # 39; s said in a regulatory filing Tuesday that restaurants in France and Canada have also closed their dining rooms, while those in Spain and Italy are completely closed. The Chicago fast-food giant said 95% of its 3,300 restaurants in China are already open. McDonald & # 39; s has 14,000 American restaurants and around 37,000 worldwide.

American theaters have closed across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, and have obscured nearly all of the country's more than 40,000 screens in an unprecedented shutdown. The larger chains had tried to stay open even as Hollywood postponed their upcoming launch plans, and the guidelines for social alienation constantly decreased the recommended size of the crowds. But after President Donald Trump urged Monday against gatherings of more than 10 people, AMC Theaters, the nation's largest network, said Tuesday that its theaters would close entirely.

