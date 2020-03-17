Government issues historic restrictions amid coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML8e6ad60eed1785704667eefee87e039911% %MINIFYHTML8e6ad60eed1785704667eefee87e039912%

The closings spread across the United States, with nearly 7 million people in the San Francisco area almost confined to their homes on Tuesday, even as crowds of spring break flooded a Florida beach and dozens lined up to pose for photos in front of the world famous "Welcome to Las Vegas,quot;.

The official reaction to the coronavirus emergency varied dramatically from one location to another in the US. Despite the new and more urgent warnings from the Trump administration, which urged Americans not to gather in groups of more than 10 and advised older people to stay home.

Three states pushed ahead with their presidential primaries on Tuesday. Ohio suspended its prime hours before the polls opened.

Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the federal response to the virus, called on the "millennial generation army,quot; to lead the charge. Birx said on ABC's "Good Morning America,quot; ​​that the nation needs young adults to do everything they can to avoid infection, but also protect their parents and grandparents.

Birx has said that millennials, those born in the 1980s and early 1990s, are vital to stopping the spread of the virus, in part because they grew up on social media and understand how to work and communicate without meeting in person.

But not all of those millennials were listening. With the Florida Gulf Coast beaches near Tampa still open, at least one was packed with spring break. Governor Ron Desantis said he would leave beach restrictions on individual communities.

"It's probably not advisable to have spring break gatherings," but small beach groups are probably fine, he said. "I think communities can solve that."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, praised the federal government's response as it only took limited action amid the outbreak. Unlike other governors of heavily populated states, Abbott has made no explicit calls to limit mass gatherings.

"This is not a moment of panic," he said. "It's not like we've never been through this before. We've been through this many, many times."

The comments came the same day that the number of infections in the US USA It increased to almost 4,500. Worldwide, more than 7,100 have died. The death toll in the United States reached at least 88, with more than half of Washington state victims.

With the US economy shuddering, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged nearly 3,000 points on Monday, or 13%, its biggest one-day percentage loss since the collapse of Black Monday in 1987.

The rapid work stoppage made Americans worry about their jobs and savings, threatened to overwhelm unemployment benefit programs, and raised fears that the country could fall into a recession.

The president recognized for the first time that the outbreak may lead the economy into a recession and suggested that the nation could be dealing with the virus until July or August.

Election officials in Arizona, Florida and Illinois said they were taking precautions to make sure voters could cast their votes safely. The immediate problem: Hundreds of polling station workers abandoned, forcing state officials to fight.

In Chicago, the electoral commission begged healthy people to participate.

"Please pay attention to our call and volunteer," said Marisel Hernández, the commission's chief. "Help us."

Meanwhile, millions of Americans were locked up in their homes, and many were left without work until further notice, as the list of companies forced to close across the United States was extended to restaurants, bars, gyms, and casinos.

Officials in six San Francisco Bay Area counties issued a "shelter-in-place,quot; order that affects millions, requiring most residents to stay indoors and venture on food, medicine or exercise alone for three weeks , the most drastic measure taken so far in the United States. to stop the spread of the virus.

"I know that today's order is a radical step. It has to be. We have to act now, all of us," said Dr. Grant Colfax, director of the San Francisco Department of Health.

Health officials say "social distancing," encouraging people to avoid close contact with others, is a key to slowing the spread of the virus and preventing US hospitals. USA They are overwhelmed by a sudden deluge of patients.

Most people who get the disease have relatively mild symptoms, but it can be deadly for some, especially the elderly and people with underlying health problems. Most people infected with the virus recover within weeks.

The closings affected every corner of the country: blackjack dealers in Las Vegas, theme park workers in Orlando, Florida, restaurant and bar employees across the country, and warehouse workers in California. At least eight states asked all bars and restaurants to close at least part of the day.

With schools closed for tens of millions of children across the country, parents began using lesson plans that included flashcards, online learning, dog walks, and creativity sessions. Many did this while juggling work conference calls, emails, and notes. Others rushed to seek child care.

Nationwide, many restaurants were restricted to take-away or deliver only.

