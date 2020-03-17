Gordon Elliott expects Tiger Roll to return for 2021 National | Racing News

Gordon Elliott has spoken of his disappointment at the cancellation of the Randox Health Grand National, but he still hopes that his double winner, Tiger Roll, can bet on a third success in next year's famous race.

Jockey Club officials announced Monday night that even plans to host Aintree's three-day meeting behind closed doors were not feasible due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tiger Roll became the first horse since Red Rum in 1973-74 to win back-to-back renewals last year, and was on the brink of history if he achieved a third consecutive victory.

Unprecedented circumstances have denied him that opportunity, but Elliott fully understands the decision that has been made.

The coach told BBC Radio Four: "It is disappointing, but everyone from Aintree and involved in it has to do the right thing to get everything back to normal."

"So listen, we are all on the only team, you know.

"This is the Great National, how can you be sure of the victory? But we like to have some runners in the race, and we were eager to do it."

"From Rose Paterson, the president of Aintree, to everyone below her, everyone has to make the right choice, and we will support them 100 percent."

Tiger Roll will be 11 years old next year, and suffered a loss at the Cheltenham Festival behind French assailant Easysland last week, but Elliott has every hope of returning to Aintree in 2021.

"There is a good chance it will compete," he said.

"He hasn't covered that many miles on the clock and we will train him again for the Grand National again."

"You are training horses day by day, it doesn't matter year after year, so I will take things day by day, and by then there is a lot of water under the bridge."

"He is in good shape and ready for Nacional, but unfortunately we are only one of 40 horses so we have to keep going."

"All we can do is dream, so that you never know what could happen."