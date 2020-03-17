Google's coronavirus website was delayed until the end of this week – BGR

Google's coronavirus website is still offline, as the company has delayed launch later this week.

The website will display updated information on the WHO COVID-19 pandemic and the CDC.

Detection and testing details will also be available on the website and other Google services once it is released.

Google found out during President Trump's national emergency coronavirus press conference on Friday that it was allegedly building a coronavirus website to help people with information on COVID-19 test sites. The search giant had to explain at the time that it was Verily, a service also owned by Google's parent company Alphabet, which was working on the coronavirus detection service, but the site would not be the type of national effort it advertised. Trump. Google announced over the weekend that it would work on the promised site, and Verily on Monday began taking detection logs in the Bay Area. Since then, Google decided to delay the launch of the coronavirus website for further improvements.

Google's new service will be operational later this week, Google reported.< em>The Verge The company is taking a little more time to expand the role of the informational site, which will include screening and testing details.

The site "will display authoritative information for people in the US, including in screening and testing," Google said, without expanding its role. But Google said it plans to obtain information from the WHO and CDC about the pandemic. It is still too early to call, and things are changing a lot, but the website doesn't seem to live up to Trump's promises. Still, having Google at the forefront could go a long way when it comes to staying on top of accurate and official information about the COVID-19 outbreak.

Google also told him The edge That information about the test sites will be included on the website, as well as other Google properties, including Google Maps and Search.

Additionally, the site will initially be available in English, with a Spanish version below. The site will be available to international users as well.

Separately, Verily announced that her limited Bay Area pilot has reached full capacity at the moment.

It is unclear how many people have registered for Verily's COVID-19 exam, as the company has not offered any figures. "All appointments require a callback confirmation to schedule an appointment," said the company. The edge. “If someone were to complete the questionnaire overnight, they would line up to be called the next day if they qualified. In these early days of this pilot, we expect appointment availability to be limited as we conduct operations and test capacity will increase in the coming days. "

Image source: Julien de Rosa / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock