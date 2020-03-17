Google launches new "Chromebook Accessories,quot; badge for accessories

Google has released a new "Works with Chromebook,quot; badge for accessories that are certified to be compatible with Chromebooks (via 9to5Google) Certification will be awarded to chargers, mice, keyboards, power adapters, and more.

"We tested these accessories to make sure they meet Chromebook compatibility standards," said Kevin Ngo, Works with Chromebook program manager, in a blog post. "Once you see the badge, you can be sure that the product works perfectly with your Chromebook."

%MINIFYHTML39821d741fc5738962d371d1a686fdcf11% %MINIFYHTML39821d741fc5738962d371d1a686fdcf12%

You can see what the badge looks like in the following image from the show's website:

Image: Google

There are currently 13 companies listed as Works with Chromebook partners: AbleNet, Anker, Belkin, Brydge, Cable Matters, Elecom, Hyper, Kensington, Logitech, Plugable, Satechi, StarTech, and Targus.

Works with Chromebook certification will appear on US accessories. The US, Canada and Japan, and you can buy them from Amazon, Best Buy (in the US and Canada), Walmart.com and Bic Camera (in Japan). ), According to Google. Works with Chromebook-certified accessories that will be available at other retailers and other countries "soon."

Google offers a similar program, "Made for Google," to certify that the accessories are compatible with the company's Pixel and Google Nest phones. When that program launched in October 2017, it had 25 partners. It is now up to 44.