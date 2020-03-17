google: Google removes fake crown videos from YouTube: Sundar Pichai – Latest News

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company has removed thousands of videos related to dangerous or misleading information about the coronavirus using its Artificial Intelligence (AI) -based technology.

In a blog post, Pichai said that since January, Google has blocked hundreds of thousands of ads trying to capitalize on the coronavirus pandemic.

"Last week, we announced a temporary ban on all ads for medical masks and respirators," he said Monday.

%MINIFYHTML8d4fcdae12ff7b0e20699330c768f8c911% %MINIFYHTML8d4fcdae12ff7b0e20699330c768f8c912%

"We continue to remove videos that promote medically unproven methods of preventing coronavirus rather than seeking medical treatment. On Google Maps, our automatic and manual review systems continue to remove false and harmful content, such as fake reviews and misleading information about healthcare locations. Pichai elaborated.

Meanwhile, Google said the coronavirus tracking and detection website that US President Donald Trump announced that the company is building with 1,700 engineers is delayed "later this week."

Google affiliate Verily is building the website to direct people to the trial facilities.

"With rapidly evolving local and national targeting, Google will continue to work with relevant agencies and authorities to roll out a website later this week that displays authoritative information for people in the US, including screening and testing "Google said in a statement.

Pichai said the company is partnering with the US government. USA To develop a website dedicated to education, prevention, and local COVID-19 resources across the country.

"Right now on the Google home page we are promoting the,quot; Do the Five "campaign to raise awareness of the simple steps people can take to slow the spread of the disease, according to the WHO," he reported.

"Do the Five,quot; raises awareness of the simple steps people can take to slow the spread of the disease, according to the World Health Organization.

"On YouTube, we use the home page to direct users to videos from CDC or other locally relevant public health agencies. We highlight content from authoritative sources when people search for COVID-19 and insert dashboards to provide context additional high-quality sources, "Pichai said.

Google is also witnessing more people use the premium features of Meet, its video conferencing application, which it made available to all G Suite customers free of charge until July 1.

"Through our philanthropic arm Google.org, we are committing $ 50 million for the global COVID-19 response, focusing on health and science, access to educational resources, and support for small businesses," Pichai said.

