Glasgow leaves lions for the Broncos, agrees to $ 44 million deal – Up News Info Detroit

The Denver Broncos have agreed to a four-year, $ 44 million free agent contract with offensive guard Graham Glasgow, a person familiar with the negotiations said Monday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deals cannot be made official until the start of the NFL's new calendar year on Wednesday.

ESPN first reported the deal, which includes $ 26 million in guaranteed money.

Although versatile Glasgow can also play center and Broncos starter Connor McGovern is ready to attack free agency, Glasgow will get its first glimpse of the guard after the Broncos' decision to cut ties with the guard. right Ronald Leary.

Glasgow started 58 games in four seasons with the Detroit Lions, who recruited him in the third round outside of Michigan in 2016. He played as a left and right guard in his rookie season as well as at some center and has since played primarily in the center.

Broncos general manager John Elway has made reinforcing his O-line an off-season priority, and teaming the 27-year-old Glasgow with second-year left guard Dalton Risner gives Denver one of the best young tandems in the league.

The Broncos are counting on their headliner from last year's free agent class, right tackle Ja’Wuan James, to recover from a balky knee that limited him to just three appearances in 2019.

His left tackle Garett Bolles has been tagged 46 times in 48 career games, but showed improvement on the stretch when rookie QB Drew Lock won four of his five starts.

