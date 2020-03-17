German military laptop sold on eBay Includes classified information on missiles

BERLIN: Weighing in at 11 pounds, with 128MB working memory and a decades-old Pentium III processor, a recently used laptop bought by a German cybersecurity company had its heyday long before the first iPhone was built.

But the laptop's new owner says it has an outstanding feature: Its hard drive carries, without encryption or even password protection, a confidential user manual and schematics for a surface-to-air missile system that the German air force still uses.

"The way the computer ended up on eBay is currently unclear," Nadine Krüger, a spokeswoman for the German Defense Ministry, said on Tuesday. The ministry is investigating how the laptop was sold with its hard drive intact and easily accessible.

The systems it contained could not be used to control missiles, let alone launch them, according to information from the defense ministry. But its shameful sale on eBay underscores the major personnel and equipment problems that have plagued the German federal military, which is seen as a key component of NATO, even before before President Trump's repeated calls for Germany to increase spending. military.