German military laptop sold on eBay Includes classified information on missiles

BERLIN: Weighing in at 11 pounds, with 128MB working memory and a decades-old Pentium III processor, a recently used laptop bought by a German cybersecurity company had its heyday long before the first iPhone was built.
But the laptop's new owner says it has an outstanding feature: Its hard drive carries, without encryption or even password protection, a confidential user manual and schematics for a surface-to-air missile system that the German air force still uses.
"The way the computer ended up on eBay is currently unclear," Nadine Krüger, a spokeswoman for the German Defense Ministry, said on Tuesday. The ministry is investigating how the laptop was sold with its hard drive intact and easily accessible.
The systems it contained could not be used to control missiles, let alone launch them, according to information from the defense ministry. But its shameful sale on eBay underscores the major personnel and equipment problems that have plagued the German federal military, which is seen as a key component of NATO, even before before President Trump's repeated calls for Germany to increase spending. military.
Just about A third of its Eurofighter jets and combat helicopters fly, according to 2018 figures. Last year, only three of six submarines and well less than half of its two dozen A400M transport aircraft were determined fit for purpose. And the sale of laptops came amid news that a major American-led defense exercise in Europe would be curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The information found on the laptop's hard drive relates to software for a ground-to-air rocket, the Ozelot, which the German air force uses to protect ground troops from bombers and helicopters. The Bundeswehr did not disclose the number of Ozelots currently in service.
The information is classified at the lowest level, according to the federal armed forces, known as the Bundeswehr. According to German law, its content "could be detrimental to the interests of the Federal Republic of Germany or one of its states."
The computer, built at the start of the millennium and equipped with a removable battery and rugged padding for field use, was likely removed from service as part of a 2014 system update, Krüger, a defense ministry spokesman.
In Germany, the army surplus is generally resold by VEBEG, a state company. How this computer got into the hands of an eBay seller was not immediately clear.
"We have very strict security rules for the divestment of surplus computing equipment," Krüger said, noting that hard drives are generally removed from military computers when they are no longer used.
The laptop was purchased by G Data CyberDefense, a German company with 500 employees who is proud to have built one of the first antivirus software programs in the 1980s. Hauke Gierow, a company spokesperson, described the computer as "an old thing from the early 2000s,quot;.
"It's not the kind of thing you can use in your office," he said in a telephone interview Tuesday. "We bought it out of curiosity."
That included the possibility that there might be something interesting on the hard drive, Gierow said, and the hunch turned out to be correct, even if the buyer didn't immediately notice.
G Data bought the computer from a German eBay seller late last year for around $ 100, and only recently have the company's technicians analyzed the finding. On the company's blog, another employee, Tim Berghoff, describes how to find the system software for the Ozelot in the unencrypted drive. The computer, running Windows 2000, was not protected by a password.
These outdated and unsupported computers are still used to control the most modern weapon systems in many armies, which are not updated as frequently as commercially available computers. Thomas Wieland, an independent military expert who runs a blog specializing in German military affairs, said the phenomenon was especially noticeable in large weapons systems, such as ships and planes.
"That is why you will find computers in the Bundeswehr that still run on Windows 2000 or XP," he said, referring to two operating systems that are probably older than some of the soldiers who use them.
It was also not the first time that a hard drive on a surplus army computer was found to contain classified information. In July, a Bavarian ranger found a classified manual for the "Mars,quot; mobile rocket artillery unit on one of four laptops he had purchased.
On eBay, the seller of the computer that contains the confidential information says it has sold 16 similar laptops. It is unclear what happened to the other 15.
An employee contacted at the dealer said the company sold up to 20 laptops a month, most of them much more recent models.