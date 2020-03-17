Gala 2020 Met was postponed due to coronavirus

Like many people around the world, they continue to work in social distancing due to the coronavirus. Many major events that have been planned months in advance are still being canceled, the last event being the 2020 Met Gala.

As we all know, the Met Gala is known as the biggest night of fashion, as many people cannot wait to see their favorite celebrities close the carpet while trying to follow the theme that occurs every year. However, it seems that the annual event, which was scheduled for May 4th at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, it is being delayed.

According to fashionBecause the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that no meetings of 50 or more be held for the next few weeks, the museum has decided "in deference to this guide, all programs and events until 15 May will be canceled or postponed. "

Anna Wintour, editor in chief of Vogue, made the official announcement that the gala was postponed in a Send where he announced his support for Joe Biden, and also criticized Donald Trump for how he has been handling things surrounding the virus.

“Like everyone else, I have been experiencing this COVID-19 crisis as a series of breakneck developments, where one never knows exactly what each new day will bring. Through him, a fact, however, remains stubbornly unchanged: President Trump. I, like many of us, have been appalled by the way you have responded to the pandemic: the optimistic and fact-free assurances that everything will be fine, the chaotic implementation of travel bans and claims of a "strange virus,quot;, the narcissistic ease with which she has blamed others, her dishonesty with the American people, and worst of all, her surprising lack of empathy and compassion for those who suffer and fear, "said Anna.

She continued: "A day that will not arrive in time will be the opening of the exhibition of the Costume Institute, & # 39; About Time & # 39;. Due to the inevitable and responsible decision of the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, & # 39 ; About Time & # 39; and the opening night gala will not take place on the scheduled date. In the meantime, we will preview this extraordinary exhibition in our next May issue. "

Roommates, what do you think?

Source: https://www.vogue.com/article/met-gala-2020-postponed

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94