French Open: Tennis Grand Slam postponed until September | Tennis news







The French Open was postponed until September due to the coronavirus pandemic, the French Tennis Federation confirmed Tuesday.

The Paris clay court tournament, one of four tennis Grand Slam events, was scheduled to take place from May 24 to June 7, but is now scheduled to take place from September 20 to October 4.

