French Open Shift Dates Will Fall on Coronavirus, Scrambled Slam Calendar – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML67e0a78c583a2dd559c2769825181fb511% %MINIFYHTML67e0a78c583a2dd559c2769825181fb512%

The French Tennis Federation said Tuesday that it will change the dates of the 2020 French Open from September 20 to October 4. One of four Grand Slam events in professional tennis, this year's tournament was due to start on May 18.

The move likely means changes are at stake for Wimbledon and the New York-based United States Open, which traditionally follow the French on the Grand Slam calendar.

%MINIFYHTML67e0a78c583a2dd559c2769825181fb513% %MINIFYHTML67e0a78c583a2dd559c2769825181fb514%

"We have made a difficult but courageous decision in this unprecedented situation, which has evolved a lot since last weekend," said Bernard Giudicelli, president of the FFT. "We are acting responsibly and we must work together in the fight to ensure the health and safety of all."

%MINIFYHTML67e0a78c583a2dd559c2769825181fb515% %MINIFYHTML67e0a78c583a2dd559c2769825181fb516%

The Frenchman is the second of four Slams on the professional tour, and follows the Australian Open that concluded on February 2. Wimbledon, at the All England Club in London, is scheduled for June 29 to July 12; As of today, officials said those dates were on. The US Open USA It is still scheduled from August 24 to September 13 in Flushing, New York.

Last week, the WTA men's and women's ATP and the International Tennis Federation postponed their seasons, the ATP until April 20 and the WTA until May 2. The tournaments that were canceled included the BNP Paribas Open tent in Indian Wells, CA.