Free shipping: Amazon, Target and more stores have offers

Many of us are trying to make the most of being home these days, and retailers are here to help. From one-of-a-kind stores like Amazon, Target, and Walmart to your fashion favorites like Anthropologie, Madewell, and Revolve, check out all the stores that offer free shipping deals.

Aerie: Free standard shipping on orders over $ 50.

Amazon: Enjoy fast, free delivery of thousands of items with Amazon Prime.

American Eagle Outfitters: Free standard shipping on orders over $ 50.

Anthropologie: Free shipping on orders over $ 50.