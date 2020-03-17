Home Entertainment Free shipping: Amazon, Target and more stores have offers

Many of us are trying to make the most of being home these days, and retailers are here to help. From one-of-a-kind stores like Amazon, Target, and Walmart to your fashion favorites like Anthropologie, Madewell, and Revolve, check out all the stores that offer free shipping deals.

Aerie: Free standard shipping on orders over $ 50.

Amazon: Enjoy fast, free delivery of thousands of items with Amazon Prime.

American Eagle Outfitters: Free standard shipping on orders over $ 50.

Anthropologie: Free shipping on orders over $ 50.

Banana Republic: Free 2-3 day shipping on $ 100 + orders with code: BRSHIP.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Free shipping on orders over $ 39.

Bloomingdale & # 39; s: Get an additional 20% discount on sale items; Valid on a large selection of items with exclusive exclusions until 1/20.

Trainer: Free shipping on all orders within the US USA Continental

Draper James: Free shipping on all orders.

Everlane – Free Shipping to USA USA On all orders.

Express: Free shipping on orders over $ 50.

Forever 21: Free standard shipping on orders over $ 50.

Gap: Free shipping on orders over $ 50.

H,amp;M: Free shipping on orders of $ 40 +.

Home Depot: Free Standard Shipping and Residential Delivery on most orders $ 45 +.

JCPenney: Free standard shipping on orders over $ 49.

Kohl & # 39; s: Free shipping on orders over $ 75.

Lululemon – Free standard shipping on all orders.

Madewell – Free shipping for all Madewell connoisseurs.

Macy & # 39; s: Free shipping on orders of $ 25 +.

Nordstrom – Free standard shipping on all orders.

Nordstrom Rack – Free shipping on standard orders.

Old Navy – Free shipping on orders over $ 50.

Revolve – Free 2-day shipping on all orders.

Sephora: Free shipping with the code FREINESS.

Shopbop: Free Standard Shipping or 2-Day Free Shipping for Amazon Prime Members.

Target: 2-day free shipping on orders over $ 35 or if you use your Target RedCard.

Urban Outfitters: Free shipping on orders over $ 50.

Walmart – Free shipping on orders over $ 35.

Wayfair: Free shipping on orders of $ 49 +.

While you're at home, take a look at these board games that celebrity parents swear by.

