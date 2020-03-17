Fox News personalities switch to the urgency of the coronavirus crisis – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML611185e7b168fd24a2b6f0df95afee4911% %MINIFYHTML611185e7b168fd24a2b6f0df95afee4912%

On Fox News Channel & # 39; s The five On Monday, co-host Jesse Watters admitted that he "didn't take social distancing seriously" on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, before waking up the next morning and realizing that "that wasn't the right move."

"I don't go out to dinner anymore. I was trying to help my local restaurants, "he said.

%MINIFYHTML611185e7b168fd24a2b6f0df95afee4913% %MINIFYHTML611185e7b168fd24a2b6f0df95afee4914%

As President Donald Trump withdrew from downplaying the threat of the coronavirus to calling the situation "bad" and urging the public to take a dramatic series of steps, so have some of his biggest advocates on the news network.

%MINIFYHTML611185e7b168fd24a2b6f0df95afee4915% %MINIFYHTML611185e7b168fd24a2b6f0df95afee4916%

The change in tone has been evident in shows like Hannity, in which host Sean Hannity said Monday that "now is not the time for Washington to play games." All hands in the deck. Governors, mayors, the federal government must now work together so that hospitals get what they need, the equipment they may need, the supplies that may be needed in the future. "

Related story Coronavirus: List of Hollywood Events and Media Canceled or Postponed

But on March 9, Hannity played down the media alarm over the virus threat, telling guest Doug Collins, the Republican congressman, that he didn't like "how we scare people unnecessarily." And that is, unless you have a compromised immune system, are older, and have other underlying health problems, you will not die 99% of this virus, correct? "

"That's correct, Sean," said Collins.

Hannity went on to suggest that the media was "scaring people. And I see I see them again as," Oh, okay, we're going to hit Trump with this new hoax. "

The editorial side of the network has been covering the outbreak at all times, and one of its opinion hosts, Tucker Carlson, raised the alarm about the potential dangers of the virus. On March 9, he said the threat was "real" and added: "The people he trusts, people he probably voted for, have spent weeks downplaying what is clearly a very serious problem." That same night, presenter Harris Faulkner organized a virtual town hall, with medical collaborators Dr. Marc Siegel, Dr. Nicole Saphier and Dr. Manny Alvarez, along with Dr. Mehmet Oz.

The shift to urgency for the virus was evident when the World Health Organization declared a pandemic last week and dozens of companies and organizations canceled events and closed public meeting places. For the weekend, the entire economy stopped.

Fox News was one of the many companies that instituted social distancing policies, and told its workforce to limit their presence in the office and reduce the number of guests to the studio.

In a memo to employees on Wednesday describing the new restrictions in the office, CEO Suzanne Scott and President and CEO Jay Wallace wrote: "Please note that viewers trust us to be informed during a crisis of this magnitude. and we are providing an important public service to our audience by functioning as a resource for all Americans. "

Since then, the network has announced the hiring of two new medical contributors, Dr. Martin Makary and Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, as it began publishing commercials in a large box while continuing coverage in a smaller box. The network has also begun producing a three-minute live news report presented by Bill Hemmer for O&O and affiliates, among other changes.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday the anchors of Fox and friends, normally sitting around a sofa, they practiced their own social distancing. They sat in different studies. “To be responsible, the three of us are showing social distancing. The three of us are separated. Same studio at a long distance, "said host Brian Kilmeade.

A student in the program took note. Gretchen Carlson tweeted: "As someone who sat on the curvy couch for 8 years, I have to say this literally made me hahaha this morning all of a sudden Fox The news is taking # COVID19 seriously: spacing these 3 in different studies. Just 2 days ago we were all crazy and exaggerating. "