Former Hayward tour operator Edward Peng sentenced to 4 years in federal prison – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF / AP) – Former Hayward tour operator Xuehua Edward Peng was sentenced to four years in federal prison on Tuesday for acting as an agent of the Chinese government in connection with a plan to conduct collections known as "dead drops,quot; and transportation. digital cards to China, federal prosecutors said.

Peng, whose full name is Xuehua Edward Peng, pleaded guilty to his role in the plan last November. US District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam delivered the sentencing sentence on the guilty plea Tuesday.

The plea agreement will also require Peng to pay a $ 30,000 fine.

Peng, 57, a naturalized U.S. citizen, has been in federal custody since late September, when he was arrested at his Hayward residence to the surprise of neighbors, who knew him as a good person with a taste for luxury cars.

Prosecutors said Peng, under orders from a handler in China, left cash in hotel rooms in exchange for classified national security information on small electronic storage devices.

The United States was never at risk as Peng's remaining information was provided by a double FBI agent who had also been approached by the Chinese government to carry out espionage work, but decided to report to the United States government, they said. The prosecutors.

In the plea agreement, Peng said he was approached by a state security official with China during a business trip in 2015 and agreed to collect and deliver information. He made six trips between 2015 and 2018, leaving up to $ 20,000 in envelopes at one time.

"I was never informed about the content of these devices and at no time did I know what information was stored on them," Peng said in the plea agreement.

Peng was paid "at least $ 30,000 for the acts,quot; he performed as a courier, under the agreement. The communications were made first by phone and then by the WeChat encrypted chat platform.

A seventh fall scheduled for August 2019 was delayed. Peng was arrested the following month.

The researchers described him as a tour operator in the Bay Area for Chinese students and visitors. Public records list Peng as president of the US Tour and Travel in San Francisco, but a website for the company was not found.

Peng entered the country in 2001 on a temporary business visa. He became a lawful permanent resident in 2006 after his marriage and was naturalized in September 2012.

He has experience in mechanical engineering and is licensed in California as an acupuncturist.