Floyd Mayweather's uncle and coach Roger Mayweather dies at 58

Roomies, according to TMZ, Floyd Mayweather's uncle and legendary boxer Roger Mayweather has passed away.

The 58-year-old man was said to be one of the most famous boxing coaches and responsible for Floyd's technique and his impeccable boxing ability.

As a boxer, he held the WBC and linear super featherweight titles in the 1980s.

He is said to have suffered brain injuries due to his first days in the ring. In a 2015 interview, Floyd Mayweather stated that boxing ruined his brain.

"My uncle Roger Mayweather has lost a lot of memory from the sport of boxing," said Floyd … "He's only 50 years old, but he appears to be a man over the age of 80."

As we previously reported, Floyd also lost the mother of three of her children, Josie Harris, earlier this week.

As more details are provided, we will keep you updated.

Let us keep Floyd and his family encouraged in our prayers.

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2020/03/17/floyd-mayweather-uncle-roger-mayweather-dead-58-trainer/