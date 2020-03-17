Fiona Apple abused drugs, rude to her parents during a toxic relationship with the director of & # 39; Boogie Nights & # 39;

Facebook / WENN / KIKA

Detailing her unhealthy romance with Paul Thomas Anderson, the lead singer of & # 39; Criminal & # 39; He admits that he would return to the Oscar-nominated filmmaker despite knowing that it's not a good relationship.

Fiona Applepast relationship with Paul Thomas Anderson it was anything but a good influence on her. The "Criminal" singer has opened up about her unhealthy romance with him "Boogie nightsdirector, revealing in a new interview how she became addicted to drugs and was rude to her parents during their time together.

Featured in an in-depth profile by The New Yorker, the 42-year-old singer recalled meeting the seven-year-old filmmaker when she did a photo shoot for Rolling Stone in 1997. They soon became "It couple," but she tagged their romance. like "painful and chaotic". He remembered them both doing cocaine and ecstasy together, and she drank a lot.

The Grammy winner shared a particular incident during their relationship when they were rude to their parents. "We both attended that dinner as little ones," he admitted, before noticing that Paul was worse. When his mother asked him why he acted that way with his parents, he replied, "Ask yourself. You did it."

Even though she assured Paul that he would never physically hurt her, Fiona admitted that she thought hers was toxic. She revealed that she said to herself, "F ** k this, this is not a good relationship," after the "Ghost Thread"The director tossed a chair across a room after an appearance at the 1998 Academy Awards. He also claimed that he often made it seem unstable to strangers.

On why she has never spoken ill of her current partner Maya Rudolph, Fiona confessed that she thought it was not "elegant". Now he chose to talk about his past, because he wanted to prevent his fans from remembering their time together. "It is a secret that keeps us connected," he concluded.

Speaking of how she stopped using cocaine, Fiona blamed "an unbearable night" on Quentin Tarantinoat home, listening to the acclaimed director and her then-boyfriend boast. Without going into details, he joked, "Every addict should lock himself in a private movie theater with Q.T. and P.T.A. in coke, and they'll never want to do it again."