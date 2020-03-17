Filming of Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj was stopped by Karni Sena in Jaipur

Directed by Chandra Prakash and produced by Yash Raj Films, Akshay Kumar's upcoming mega-budget film Prithviraj will have him portraying the character of Prithviraj Chauhan, who currently ruled Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi. The actor had started shooting for the movie earlier this year. The film will also mark the debut of Miss World 2017, Manushi Chillar. Recently, the film crew was filming some sequences in Jaipur, although Akshay was not on the set of the film, filmmaker Chandra Prakash was present when a group of Karni Sena members forcibly entered the shooting facility and asked to the filmmakers. to stop filming Directed by its national president, Mahipal Singh Makrana, the group suspended the shooting and asked creators in writing that the facts will not be altered in the film and that Prithviraj Chauhan will not be shown as a lover.



A member of Karni Sena said: “Prithviraj Chauhan should not be portrayed as a lover in the film. The director has assured us that there is no such thing in the movie, but we want a written guarantee. ”Well, with movies like Padmaavat by Sanjay Leela Bhansali that faced the same thing in the past, the creators of Prithviraj would surely have thought of finding a solution for this.

%MINIFYHTML0fd686a2b2aba979d445641888f33a9e13% %MINIFYHTML0fd686a2b2aba979d445641888f33a9e14%