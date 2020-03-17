Fighting coronavirus bridges the digital divide of bare education

Students in some places have He walked for hours and braved the cold to listen to online classes on mountain tops, the only places where they can get a decent cell signal, according to Chinese news reports. A high school student in Sichuan province was found doing homework under a rocky outcrop. Two girls in Hubei province set up a makeshift classroom on a wooded hillside.

For the children of the millions of migrant workers who work far from home to keep China's cities clean and fed, another problem is the lack of supervision. These "abandoned children,quot;, as they are called in China, are raised mainly by their grandparents, who are often illiterate and cannot help with homework, even when it is not delivered via the smartphone app.

Wang Dexue, the principal of a primary school in the mountainous Yunnan province, said that in some classes, half of the students are unable to participate in online lessons because their families lack the necessary hardware.

For connectable homes, parents don't always invest in helping their children with remote learning, Wang said. Their teachers are still figuring out how to teach with video apps. "Teaching progresses much more slowly at times," said Wang.

The virus came at a delicate time because of China's efforts to help the less fortunate. This is the year that the Communist Party has promised to eradicate extreme poverty. The country's top leader Xi Jinping has remained steadfast in that goal despite the public health emergency. But raising people's incomes above the level of deprivation will never be as difficult as providing them with better educational opportunities.

China ordered all schools closed in late January as coronavirus infections began to spread rapidly. Authorities have not required schools to teach online in the meantime. But they have encouraged it, starting full-day television broadcasts of state-approved lessons in math, language, English, art and even physical education. The official mantra: "Stop the classes but don't stop learning."