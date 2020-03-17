Fighting coronavirus bridges the digital divide of bare education

BEIJING – Like hundreds of millions of other children around the world, Liu Chenxinhao and Liu Chenxinyuan were getting used to doing class work online. After their elementary school closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the siblings received their homework through a smartphone app.
Then his studies stopped. Her father, a builder, had to return to work in a neighboring province of China. He took his phone with him.
Now, the only device kids can watch their school's video lessons is 300 miles away. Her grandmother's $ 30 phone only makes calls.
"Of course it will have an effect,quot; on his education, said his father, Liu Ji, 34. "But there is nothing I can do about it."
Despite all the economic advancements in China in recent decades, the rudiments of smartphones with connected living capacity, reliable Internet, remain out of reach for large segments of the population. As the virus has turned online comforts into daily necessities, these people, most of whom live in rural China, have been cut off from their normal lives, especially when it comes to education.
The disparate impact of the epidemic on the rich and poor, in cities and countries, is a reality that more than the rest of the world is rapidly beginning to face. According to the United Nations, more than 770 million students worldwide are being affected by the closure of schools and universities.
In China, many parents cannot afford to buy multiple devices for themselves and their children, despite the fact that many of the cheapest, and most elegant, smartphones in the world are also made in China. The nation is covered by 4G service, but the signal is patchy in parts of the field. Home broadband can be expensive outside of big cities.
According to government statistics, between 56 million and 80 million people in China reported that they lacked an internet connection or a web-enabled device in 2018. Another 480 million people said they did not connect for other reasons, for example , because they did not know how.
It is one thing for this digital divide to prevent people from streaming movies or requesting a barbecue during the coronavirus. Another is that it disrupts the education of young students.
Students in some places have He walked for hours and braved the cold to listen to online classes on mountain tops, the only places where they can get a decent cell signal, according to Chinese news reports. A high school student in Sichuan province was found doing homework under a rocky outcrop. Two girls in Hubei province set up a makeshift classroom on a wooded hillside.
For the children of the millions of migrant workers who work far from home to keep China's cities clean and fed, another problem is the lack of supervision. These "abandoned children,quot;, as they are called in China, are raised mainly by their grandparents, who are often illiterate and cannot help with homework, even when it is not delivered via the smartphone app.
Wang Dexue, the principal of a primary school in the mountainous Yunnan province, said that in some classes, half of the students are unable to participate in online lessons because their families lack the necessary hardware.
For connectable homes, parents don't always invest in helping their children with remote learning, Wang said. Their teachers are still figuring out how to teach with video apps. "Teaching progresses much more slowly at times," said Wang.
The virus came at a delicate time because of China's efforts to help the less fortunate. This is the year that the Communist Party has promised to eradicate extreme poverty. The country's top leader Xi Jinping has remained steadfast in that goal despite the public health emergency. But raising people's incomes above the level of deprivation will never be as difficult as providing them with better educational opportunities.
China ordered all schools closed in late January as coronavirus infections began to spread rapidly. Authorities have not required schools to teach online in the meantime. But they have encouraged it, starting full-day television broadcasts of state-approved lessons in math, language, English, art and even physical education. The official mantra: "Stop the classes but don't stop learning."
Without common standards for that learning, however, the results have varied greatly. Teachers have experimented with applications and formats: live streams, prerecorded lessons, or a mix. Many teachers are teaching online now, but they plan to review the same material a second time when normal classes restart. For some students, distance learning means switching to different class materials than they have been using before.
"It is a big mess, that's all I can say," said Huang Ting of PEER, a nonprofit educational organization.
This month, Schools are beginning to reopen in parts of China, mainly in the more sparsely populated west of the country, where the outbreak is considered to be under control.
For students like the Liu brothers, the disruption has been profound. They are among the best students in their class, says their father with pride.
Like many other adults in rural Anhui province, Mr. Liu and his wife work away from home for most of the year. Mr. Liu can afford another smartphone, he said, but he doesn't want his children to get hooked on video games. Installing broadband at home so that children can watch classes on their television, as their teacher suggested, seems like a useless luxury.
Still, Mr. Liu regrets that he cannot do more to help his children learn. When he recently called them at home, he urged them to read more and practice their calligraphy.
Li Xingpeng teaches at a village primary school in the remote northwest Gansu province. With his phone mounted on a wobbly plastic cradle and his camera pointed at a laptop, Li has been teaching through group video chats on DingTalk, a messaging app owned by e-commerce giant Alibaba. It is fair to say that the experience has been mixed.
On a recent morning, Mr. Li's fourth grade English class at 9 a.m. started with a questionnaire. He read vocabulary words in Chinese, and his approximately eight students wrote them in English.
He had just read the third word, chufang, or kitchen, when a loud conversation entered the call.
"Hey, whose family is watching TV?" Mr. Li said. "Down the volume."
When the test was over, he asked the students to check their answers and then read them aloud, causing the group chat to break out into a cacophony of vocabulary: HOUSElivingREADEatcooklistenSITBEDROOM.
At one point, a student disappeared from the call. Later he texted the group to tell them that his phone had crashed. But by then, class was over.
The fifth grade math was as follows. As Mr. Li reviewed the multiples of two and five, the video chat filled with loud scraping sounds and electronic humming. He explained odd and even numbers to a screen full of boring looks. One student experimented with turning their webcam on and off, turning it on and off, turning it on and off.
Mr. Li knows that some of his students use phones so bad that video chats are a cloud of pixels. But the deepest problem, he said, could be that many parents don't care about their children's education. That goes for the poorest and wealthiest families alike.
Some parents, he said, are even upset that their children use their phones to join online classes. Why? Because they parents can't spend that much time in Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok.
In the Gansu Mountains, parenting tends to be "free," Li said. He sighs.
Recently, Mr. Li became concerned when one of his fifth graders, a boy named Xie Dong, did not join his online classes two days in a row.
Mr. Li first called Dong's grandmother to ask about her whereabouts, but she did not answer his phone. The boy's mother works in Xi’an, a city 180 miles to the east. Finally, Mr. Li discovered through a neighbor that Dong had been frustrated while trying to download DingTalk on his family's $ 100 smartphone and gave up.
Of all of Mr. Li's students, Dong worries him the most.
"If you don't do better in school and have no one to take care of you, think about how bad things could get in the future," Li said.
Wang Yiwei contributed to the investigation.