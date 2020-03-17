FBI probe if foreign government is behind the HHS cyber incident

WASHINGTON DC. – Attorney General William Barr promised in an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday that there would be swift and severe action if a foreign government is behind disinformation campaigns aimed at spreading fear in the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic. or a denial of service attack on the networks of the Department of Health and Human Services.

"Our main role at the moment is to investigate," said Barr. "The FBI is very active, trying to determine who is responsible for these things."

US National Security Officials USA They said Monday that there was a "cyber incident,quot; involving the computer networks of the Department of Health and Human Services, but that the networks were working normally. They did not detail the scope of the incident, but HHS secretary Alex Azar later said that the networks were not penetrated and that the department has taken strong defensive measures.

A denial of service attack occurs when a perpetrator trying to make a network unavailable to its intended user temporarily interrupts Internet connections.

It came just days after federal officials began confronting what they said was a deliberate effort by a foreign entity to spread fears of a nationwide quarantine amid the virus outbreak. The agencies took coordinated action on Sunday night to deny that such plans were put into practice, as they tried to calm a nation that was already on the edge of disruptions in daily life caused by the coronavirus.

Barr told AP that the federal government would take action against anyone trying to take advantage of the crisis or against foreign governments that may be trying to spread misinformation and stoke fear or slow down the United States' response to the virus. He did not speculate which government could be behind this.

"When it comes to a denial of service attack on HHS during a pandemic, that's a very serious action for another country," Barr said. "So if another country is doing this, I am sure the ramifications will be severe."

Rumors about the government's response to the spread of the virus have been circulating online for weeks, prompting authorities in several states to urge residents to search for reliable sources in the government and the news. Barr said he had not participated in any conversations and was unaware of any plans for a possible national quarantine.

He said there was "increasing evidence of people trying to take advantage of the crisis," including reports of people selling fake test kits and fake cures.

On Monday, Barr ordered US attorneys. USA In all EE. USA That they prioritize the prosecution of all "criminal conduct related to the current pandemic." In a note, he warned that the Justice Department had seen reports of people selling bogus cures for the coronavirus, phishing emails posing as official notices from the CDC and the World Health Organization, and malware embedded in apps designed to track the spread of the virus. Those cases are still under investigation, Barr said.

"Our main role is really to monitor the market and make sure that people don't take advantage of it," he said.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. The global outbreak has sickened more than 180,000 people and left more than 7,000 dead. In the United States, there have been more than 4,000 confirmed cases and dozens of deaths.

