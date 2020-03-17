Fantasy Football Value Analysis: Tom Brady Expected To Sign With Buccaneers

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneer. Let it sink. It still doesn't look good, but it's expected to come true later reports appeared Tuesday night that Brady will sign with the Bucs. The future Hall of Fame member will now be pitching his most talented gun group since his record-breaking 2007 season in New England, and fanatical football fans are certainly excited about those prospects, but should they be more concerned about Brady? ? overcast The values ​​of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and the other skilled Tampa players?

We break it down below. For coverage of all the latest NFL transfers and rumors, check out SN's live free agency tracker.

What you feel about Brady's fantastic prospects for 2020 comes down largely to whether you think he's still "good." During his 42-year season with the Patriots, Brady saw a sharp drop in completion percentage (60.8, tied for the third-lowest mark of his career and five percent since 2018), yards per attempt (6.6, his mark lowest since 2002) and touchdowns (24, lowest since 2006). Brady is clearly backing down, which should come as no surprise given his age, but with the "G.O.A.T.state,quot; stitched up, the Patriots keep winning and a questionable supporting cast, many gave Brady a pass.

Now in Tampa, he'll be surrounded by far superior receivers (Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Breshad Perriman, O.J. Howard) and a happy passing system guided by offensive-minded coach Bruce Arians. That should help Brady get better stats, but then again, a lot will come down to what's left on his arm. Don't expect the pass numbers from Jameis Winston-esque. Brady is not the same type of gunfighter and does not have the same arm strength. It won't throw as many INTs as Winston, but it won't throw as many meters, either.

The Bucs threw 630 passes again this year (the fourth most), but right behind them were the Pats (620). You can't point to volume as a reason why Brady's numbers improve next year. He will also face a much worse offensive line (awaiting other off-season acquisitions). Last season Tampa allowed 47 sacks; New England allowed just 28. Even if we attribute some of that to Brady and Winston's decision making, it is clear that Brady will be under more pressure, making it harder for him to overcome at this stage of his career. He will also face a weaker running game as Tampa (3.7) averaged fewer yards per carry than New England's insignificant 3.8 mark last season.

Yes, the improvement in weapons reception is good, but Brady has many other factors that work against him, in particular, Father Time. It will probably be classified as a QB1 limit in the coming season, but we see it on the outside looking in, if for no other reason than the risk involved in trusting it as its starter every week.

Godwin and Evans will continue to feature prominently, but their respective values ​​also receive slight successes. O.J. Howard may be the only Buc who should be excited about this news, but his role was already in question in the Arians offense, so it's not like we can project him as the "new Gronk."

Again, it comes down to how much Brady has left in the tank. It is possible to regain its 2018 form, post low-end QB1 numbers, and keep the high floors of Evans and Godwin (and, to a lesser extent, Perriman and Howard). It is also possible that it will finally hit the wall and deposit their respective values. We're expecting something in between, where Brady plays like he did last year and Godwin and Evans are still starters every week, only with lower ceilings.