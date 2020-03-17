%MINIFYHTML81d5c9eb4e4c728f200d9895cf1b01d211% %MINIFYHTML81d5c9eb4e4c728f200d9895cf1b01d212%

Teddy Bridgewater finally has his own team after accept the terms with the Panthers on Tuesday. Not only does that signify the end of the Cam Newton era in Carolina, it also sparks renewed interest in skill players from Bridgewater and Panthers D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel and Ian Thomas for fantasy football owners. Below we detail what it means for the value of these players.

Fantasy Football Value Analysis: Teddy Bridgewater signs with Panthers

Bridgewater impressed during his initial five-game stint with the Saints last season, going 5-0, completing 69.7 percent of his passes and throwing nine TDs and two INTs. The formula was simple: throw fast timing passes to Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara, who caught a total of 67 of Bridgewater's 115 finishes during that span.

With the Panthers, it will probably be similar: short passes for Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore Moore is not Thomas, but he proved last season (87-1,175-4) that he is an emerging talent capable of being a No. 1 cutoff receiver. Add Curtis Samuel and TE Ian Thomas, and you have the tools to make Bridgewater shine.

The 27-year-old signal caller has often been described as a "game manager,quot; throughout his career, and he could remain so in Carolina. It's okay. Fantasy owners know that he is not going to throw for 5,000 yards or that he will do a lot with his legs. But if it's a classic "250-y-2,quot; QB, it may still have value as a fantasy backup. If he can go up the yards or add a third touchdown every other game, then he's suddenly on edge QB1. Efficiency has always been Bridgewater's cover letter, and it's with the right team to showcase that talent.

As for Carolina receivers, they managed to have decent seasons last year despite playing with an ineffective QB hodgepodge, so having someone as competent as Bridgewater should only help. Moore will be in the WR1 bubble for next year, and Samuel makes him an interesting WR3 sleeper. Thomas will also be a popular sleeper for TE as he has a chance to really blow up in the absence of Greg Olsen.