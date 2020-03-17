Fantasy Football Value Analysis: Stefon Diggs switched to Bills

Stefon Diggs wanted to leave Minnesota, and got his wish Monday when the Vikings I change it and a 2020 seventh-round pick to the Bills in exchange for first, fifth, and sixth-round picks in & # 39; 20 and a fourth-round pick in & # 39; 21. The move will have a big effect on the fantasy values ​​of several key players heading into the upcoming season, including Josh Allen, John Brown, Kirk Cousins, and Adam Thielen.

%MINIFYHTMLdc29d7703f9f265fc0a35ca7a55403ba11% %MINIFYHTMLdc29d7703f9f265fc0a35ca7a55403ba12%

We will break it all down below. For coverage of all the latest NFL transfers and rumors, check out SN's live free agency tracker.

Fantasy Football Courage: Stefon Diggs switched to Bills

It was no secret that Diggs was unhappy during his last season in Minnesota despite the fact that he established a career high yards (1,130). Diggs saw his goals drop at 55 and his receptions at 39 compared to 2018, and his scores fell from nine to six. He was almost totally dependent on big plays, which was the opposite of the previous season.

Buffalo already has a great play catcher at John Brown (72-1,060-6), so Diggs will likely function as a possession catcher, at least more than it was last year. That should lead to more catches (good for PPR), but his yards could take a hit. While still a "running team," Buffalo released 47 more pass attempts last season than the Vikings, who were one of three teams that ran more than last year. Considering Minnesota doesn't have a running quarterback, that says a lot about its offensive philosophy, so it's not a bad thing Diggs finds a new home.

Ideally, that new home would not have been Buffalo, but there are still plenty of opportunities for Diggs to work with a heavily armed young quarterback. His overall impact could be similar last year, as we know the 26-year-old receiver can put up numbers as a big game player or a possession type. We still see it as a WR2, but the potential is there for more. It will eat up Brown's production, knocking him down to the WR3 line, but Brown still has an advantage.

Perhaps the biggest winner in all of this is Josh Allen. He finished last season as the No. 6 Fantasy QB, and adding another weapon like Diggs can only help him keep his place as a top tier starter. It's hard to justify recruiting him much higher than the sixth, but he's at least in that discussion in the top five.

Fantasy Football Value: Kirk Cousins, Adam Thielen affected by the Diggs trade

For key Vikings players, Diggs' departure probably means more opportunities. Thielen will see stricter coverage, but additional targets should make up for that, leaving him at the gates of the WR1 state. Bisi Johnson and TE Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith Jr. will likely pick up most of the additional targets, making them more attractive for next year, but given the infrequency of Minnesota pitches, it is unlikely that any will go off. in the ranking. It is really Thielen who is listed as the main beneficiary, although Smith could be a popular sleeper by the end of next summer.

Kirk Cousins ​​will see a success in value, which was inevitable anyway after we saw the organizational change if the game plan. Cousins ​​may still be an efficient and effective QB, but for fancy purposes, it is simply a backup. Losing your biggest threat and one of the 20 most talented receivers in the NFL is not going to help.