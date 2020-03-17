We've known for a while that Philip Rivers had broken up with the Chargers after spending 16 years with the organization, but the question remained: where would it end? That was answered on Tuesday when Rivers officially signed with the Colts – One of the few teams that can help your fantasy value in 2020.

We'll discuss what this move means for Rivers, as well as for players like T.Y. Hilton, Eric Ebron and Parris Campbell. For coverage of all the latest NFL transfers and rumors, check out SN's live free agency tracker.

Fantasy Football Value Analysis: Philip Rivers signs with Colts

Rivers had a pretty solid start last season, but his last seven games have seen him turn the ball 14 times and throw just 11 touchdown passes. He also took 18 sacks, which is two more than he took in the first nine games. Rivers still threw for 4,615 yards and 23 touchdowns for the season, but it wasn't enough to convince the Chargers that he could outplay the team in AFC.

Now, the 38-year-old interlocutor will try his luck with the Colts, who have less talent in skill positions but an improvement on the offensive line. To be fair, the Chargers allowed just two more sacks last year than Indianapolis, and the presence of a Rivers statue could explain that difference alone. But the gap widened the year before (34-18) and it's generally accepted that the Colts' O line is better. At this point in his career, that's probably the most important thing for Rivers, so in a way, this move could be considered an upgrade.

Overall, though, it's hard to be overly optimistic about Rivers' chances. While T.Y. Hilton is a solid receiver, not as big or physical as Keenan Allen. Mike Williams was also the type of catcher who thrived on a gunslinger like Rivers. He could go up there and put the ball in traffic (and you know Rivers is going to shoot traffic). Aside from possibly Eric Ebron, the Colts really don't have that kind of catcher. Accuracy has never been an issue for Rivers, but he could see fewer big plays with Indy's smaller collection of catchers.

Fortunately, he has two solid TEs in Ebron and Jack Doyle, and Nyheim Hines is the type of response Rivers has thrived on. The Colts 'offense is sure to alter the way Rivers plays (Indy threw 84 fewer passes than the Chargers last year), but it's good to know that Rivers' favorite types of safety blankets are there.

Ultimately, we're not very excited about Rivers next year, as there are simply too many quarterbacks to top him in the fantasy ranking, but his presence is probably an improvement for Hilton, Ebron, Doyle, Hines, Parris Campbell and whoever. the more he ends up throwing him. Give them slight improvements in your ranking, but don't expect them to return to their levels with Andrew Luck.