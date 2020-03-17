Fantasy Football updates: Jordan Howard, Austin Hooper and Hayden Hurst find new teams

The NFL's free agency period has gotten off to a fast start, and with all the big signings, surprise pitches and highly successful operations, some moves can go unnoticed. We're here to clean up some of those under-the-radar transactions, including Jordan Howard signing with the Dolphins, Austin Hooper signing with the Browns, and Hayden Hurst being traded by the Falcons. They could all have big ramifications in the world of fantasy football next season, so let's take a look at how the values ​​of the players involved will change.

Fantasy analysis: Jordan Howard signs with the dolphins

Howard is coming off an injury-ridden and disappointing season in Philly. He missed six games due to a stinger in the shoulder and finished with just 525 yards rushing. However, it's worth noting that he posted seven touchdowns and rushed for 4.4 yards per carry, his highest total since his rookie season. At 25 and with just 119 carries, Howard should still have juice on his legs, and depending on who else the Dolphins get this offseason, he could be a workhorse next year.

Your deal is said to be worth over $ 10 million in two yearsSo it's not like the Dolphins have dedicated significant resources to it. But you should get the first crack on carries and it will surely be the return goal line, which should give you RB2 value in standard leagues. Hit the FLEX territory in PPR formats, but don't rule it out entirely. As it is, Patrick Laird could function as a receiving catcher, with Myles Gaskin also factoring into the mix as a change-of-pace runner, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see Miami recruit someone else to compete for the carries.

Fantasy analysis: Austin Hooper signs with browns

Hooper cashed in his career year in a big way on Monday, signing a four-year, $ 44 million contract ($ 23 guaranteed) with the Browns. Hooper caught 75 passes for 787 yards and six touchdowns with the Falcons last season, finishing as the No. 6 fantasy TE in the PPR leagues. The 25-year-old tight end has steadily improved in each of his four seasons, and now he will have a chance to show that he can excel without Matt Ryan.

Fantasy owners shouldn't be excited about that. Hooper had a nice, defined role in Atlanta's leading league pass offense. Cleveland also has a lot of offensive talent, but was unwilling to present TE last year. David Njoku's wrist injury certainly contributed to that, but with Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. hogging goals, plus Nick Chubb dominating on the ground, there was no reason to use TE other than in the red zone.

A lot can happen this offseason (OBJ swap, Njoku release, etc.), but for now, we are wary of this move for Hooper. He gets a downgrade in the quarterback, an almost certain downgrade in goals, and he has to deal with the instability of a notoriously dysfunctional organization. It will be classified as a low-end TE1 for next season, but it makes a risky investment, especially if Njoku is still there.

Fantasy analysis: Hayden Hurst traded Falcons

Hurst takes over Hooper in Atlanta after be exchanged for a second and fifth round pick in the next draft. Baltimore will also receive a 2020 fourth-round pick. Hurst was chosen in the first round in 2018, so the talent has always been there. He lagged behind Mark Andrews in the Ravens' depth chart and was unable to climb above him on target, but showed his advantage numerous times, including last season in the playoffs (4-53, TD).

Hurst should seemingly slide into the role Hooper left, and while that doesn't necessarily mean a doubling of Hooper's stats, it does mean a great opportunity. No team threw more passes last season than the Falcons, so Hurst should see plenty of targets, particularly around the red zone. It's going to be high on everyone's sleeper charts for next season, and while that often leads to an overdraft, there's a strong argument to claim that Hurst should be rated as a TE in the top six.