Fans convinced Drake infected with coronavirus after dating Kevin Durant

WENN

The Brooklyn Nets player was confirmed to be one of four players who tested positive for the disease, but assures fans that he is feeling well and showing no symptoms.

Up News Info –

Kevin Durant it has become the last star to be infected with Coronavirus. A Brooklyn Nets spokesman confirmed that the NBA star is among the four players who tested positive for the disease.

The spokesperson initially did not mention any names in the ad, simply stating that "one player exhibits symptoms while three are asymptomatic."

They are currently in isolation, while "the organization is notifying anyone who has had contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities to report."

After the revelation that Kevin is one of the infected players, he assured that he feels good. "Everyone be careful, take care and quarantine," he said. "We are going to get through this."

Kevin was dating Duck prior to the test result, leading people to believe that the hip-hop star may also be infected. "Drake looks like he got it," said one. "Drake probably also has the Coronavirus since he and Kevin Durant relaxed 4 days ago, the same day that Drake and Lebron James they relaxed together in the game Sierra Canyon Damm KD, "commented another.

"Kevin Durant has been with Drake all weekend, so that means Drake did it too," said another convinced individual. "It would be so exciting if we found out that Drake got the crown virus from Kevin Durant," said another, as one other person wrote. "Damn man Kevin Durant got the Corona Virus and he and Drake were getting cold the other day. If Drake gets the virus, you know it's going to be a trend. The Toronto guys are coughing everywhere. Terrifying hours."

There was also a person who said, "Drake probably lost his shit after hearing Kevin Durant got that rona after they just hanged themselves."