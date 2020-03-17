Facebook reveals the revised user interface of the Oculus Quest system

%MINIFYHTML7983411cea3b9c4382e410e83bbac4bd11% %MINIFYHTML7983411cea3b9c4382e410e83bbac4bd12%

Since the Game Developer Conference is not going as planned, Facebook is making a series of Oculus-related announcements this week through what it calls the Game Developer Showcase. However, the first big news is mainly about Facebook's own software: Oculus Quest is receiving a major overhaul of the user interface, which the company says represents "one step towards virtual reality becoming the next computing platform. "

Right now, Quest's main user interface involves a somewhat confusing floating menu system that appears in a virtual living room every time you press the Oculus button. The new menu appears simplified and easier to navigate, and can also be opened directly within applications to access system functionality without returning to the home interface.

Oculus is also adding multi-window support for Quest, starting with the built-in web browser. You'll be able to open, close, and rearrange windows around you, such as having three giant floating monitors: Oculus suggests, for example, watching a gameplay video on one, reading news on the next, and (of course) checking for Facebook Updates on the other. Support for other apps like Store and Chats will come later.

"The virtual reality platform of the future should allow people to easily multitask, navigate between apps seamlessly, stay connected to one another, and just do more," Facebook says in a blog post. "From games to media and entertainment, from social experiences to getting the job done, virtual reality as the next computing platform will support the full spectrum of uses people expect from their devices, such as phones and laptops, today "

However, Oculus Quest is primarily a standalone gaming console at the moment, and Facebook also highlights its success in that regard. According to the company, more than 20 titles have generated more than $ 1 million in revenue on Quest alone, and 90 percent of people who started using the headphones on vacation had never had an Oculus product before. Facebook says it is "delighted to continue welcoming new people to virtual reality."

New software updates will begin rolling out this month, though you'll need to activate them yourself in the Experimental Features section of the setup menu to get them first.