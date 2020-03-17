Facebook is giving $ 1,000 to each employee to help them amid the coronavirus pandemic

Facebook plans to give a $ 1,000 bonus to each employee to help them amid the new novel coronavirus pandemic, according to Information. The move was announced by CEO Mark Zuckerberg in an internal company memo on Tuesday. It is unclear when the bonds will be distributed.

Each of the company's nearly 45,000 employees will also get a "exceed,quot; rating from their first six-month review of 2020, which could generate large bonuses that could be used to further help employees during the pandemic, such as the median. compensation for a Facebook employee is $ 228,651, reports Information.

I was told that Facebook has never done this, giving all employees at least their full normal bonuses, in its 16-year history. – Alex Heath (@alexeheath) March 17, 2020

It is unclear whether Facebook will also award a bonus to contractors who are content moderators. However, the company has apparently had some full-time employees who take over the work done by the contractors so that those contractors can stay at home. Facebook also continues to pay those contractors while they remain at home, he says. Information.

Facebook has not returned a request for comment on the moves.

The company has already promised to pay its hourly workers, even if they can't work and have to be home due to the new coronavirus. In an effort to create social estrangement, which can help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, Facebook has also asked its Seattle and Bay Area employees to work from home if they can and They banned social visitors to their offices.

Zuckerberg is also funding an increase in coronavirus testing in the Bay Area through his philanthropic groups.