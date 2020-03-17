Facebook agrees to give each employee $ 1,000 due to coronavirus – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLe6aeb1a9e23eb5ec3304fd891833f48d11% %MINIFYHTMLe6aeb1a9e23eb5ec3304fd891833f48d12%

The coronavirus is still spreading, and many technology companies are taking decisive action to help employees and help stop the spread of the virus.

Each Facebook employee will receive $ 1,000 in cash from the company, which equates to about $ 45 million in payments.

Facebook is also creating a $ 100 million fund to help small business owners who are particularly affected by the consequences of the coronavirus.

Visit the BGR page for more stories.

As part of a broader effort to alleviate the financial consequences of coronavirus-related quarantines and blockades, Facebook is giving each employee $ 1,000 in cash according to a new report from Information.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly alerted Facebook employees to the new initiative through an internal memo sent earlier today. As of now, there is no indication of when the funds will be distributed, but it is certainly an encouraging move by the social media giant.

%MINIFYHTMLe6aeb1a9e23eb5ec3304fd891833f48d13% %MINIFYHTMLe6aeb1a9e23eb5ec3304fd891833f48d14%

As it stands now, Facebook has about 45,000 full-time employees. Doing the math, Facebook will hand out $ 45 million to its workers as a result of the coronavirus. That's not a small number, but keep in mind that Facebook can easily afford it without missing a step. During the 2019 holiday quarter, for example, Facebook generated $ 16.9 billion in revenue and $ 6.9 billion in profit. Throughout 2019, Facebook generated an impressive $ 70 billion in revenue.

%MINIFYHTMLe6aeb1a9e23eb5ec3304fd891833f48d15% %MINIFYHTMLe6aeb1a9e23eb5ec3304fd891833f48d16%

Beyond $ 1,000 in cash, the report adds that all Facebook employees will receive a "exceed,quot; rating as part of their mid-year review. Consequently, Facebook employees with bonus structures built into their contract will be eligible to receive much more money in bonus payments.

In addition to helping individual employees, Facebook is also helping small business owners affected by the virus through a new $ 100 million program.

In a blog post announcing the initiative, Facebook said it will offer cash grants to more than 30,000 eligible small businesses in more than 30 countries. As Facebook points out, cash grants are designed to help small businesses maintain the workforce, pay the rent, and of course cover operating costs.

Applications for the aforementioned financial assistance will be opened in the coming weeks.

Touching the announcement through a Facebook post, COO Sheryl Sandberg said the following:

As the COVID-19 outbreak intensifies, our focus has focused on keeping people safe and informed, making sure everyone has accurate information, supporting global health experts, and stopping misinformation. Our thoughts, like everyone else's, are with our loved ones and our communities and all those affected throughout the world. In the past few weeks, we have seen inspiring examples of individuals and groups helping each other. People around the world are stepping forward, living up to the enormous challenge ahead. We want to do our part too. Small businesses are the heart of our communities, and many of the people who run these businesses are greatly affected by the crisis, especially as more and more people stay home sensibly. The longer the crisis continues, the greater the risk to small businesses and the livelihoods of their owners and employees. We have listened to small businesses to understand how we can best help them. We have heard loud and clear that financial support could allow them to keep the lights on and pay people who cannot come to work. That is why today I am announcing that Facebook is investing $ 100 million to help 30,000 small businesses in more than 30 countries where our employees live and work. That is just the beginning. We also want to make it easier for companies around the world to find help and receive training and support from our teams. We've created our Business Hub (Facebook.com/resource), a resource for Facebook employees and health experts, easily available to everyone. We are also creating a new virtual training to support companies operating in this disturbing new environment. We want to do more Our company's teams work every day to help companies. We are looking for additional ways to organize virtual trainings, and we will have more to share in the coming weeks, and we are finding more ways to help people connect and learn to use technology through Blueprint, our free e-learning training program. . No matter what happens next, we will work to help businesses weather this storm. Please stay safe and be aware of those around you.

Since many tech companies already offer employees the ability to work remotely, it will be interesting to see if other companies follow Facebook's lead and offer additional financial assistance.

Image Source: AP / REX / Shutterstock