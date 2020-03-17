Eva Marcille ate all of her Corona groceries and Tamar Braxton has a few words for her – Check it out here

Eva Marcille also stays at home during these difficult times when social distancing is recommended. She tells her fans that she ate all the groceries she bought for these difficult times.

Tamar Braxton also received comments very quickly, and she also has something to say.

& # 39; Me too. I ordered groceries. I will not return to that chile store, "said Tamar, and someone replied:" @tamarbraxton, no one is at work to deliver. "

Someone said, "It really is not a privilege hun. It is a blessing … I broke my ankle very badly last year, I was out of a job and had to use grocery delivery … It cost less than $ 5, so surely it was a blessing! "

A commenter posted this: & # 39; @tamarbraxton, what if the person who touched the groceries he ordered has a crown? & # 39; And a follower wrote: & # 39; Lol, I call it food in quarantine & # 39 ;. Up! & # 39;

Another person said, "I'm almost there. Especially the snacks. Every time I buy snacks, I can't stop eating them. Lol."

Someone else said, "Everything could be closing today, so they better get back hahaha 😂" and another commenter posted this: "Yeah, I ate snack after snack all day watching movies on the couch ugh … but I was relaxed, I must say that I did not do anything hahaha.

One of Eva's followers said: "We have already distanced ourselves socially through this great #alternative …" Social networks ", this is how we keep in touch these days …

Apart from this, Eva was telling her fans just a couple of days ago to keep an eye on Bravo TV for a new episode of her favorite series, RHOA.

Many people jumped to the comments and complained about Kenya Moore, accusing her of being the victim all the time, while victimizing other women.



