European Tour suspends ticket sales for all 2020 tournaments | Golf News

The European Tour has temporarily suspended ticket sales for all remaining events on its 2020 calendar.

Chief Executive Keith Pelley announced the move "due to the current uncertainty,quot; regarding the coronavirus pandemic that has forced global sport into a virtual crash.

In an open letter published on the European Circuit website, Pelley insisted that the suspension of ticket sales was a "temporary measure,quot;, but that it was necessary on the advice of the World Health Organization.

"First of all, I would like to offer our best wishes to you and everyone around you on behalf of everyone on the European Tour during these difficult times," said Pelley.

"As important as golf is to all of us, public health and wellness are the top priority. That will continue to be the case as we continue to monitor this rapidly evolving global pandemic in the coming weeks, working with the World Health Organization and each national government and its public health agencies to ensure that we have the latest advice to inform all of our decision making.

"So far, seven tournaments in our 2020 International Calendar have been postponed or canceled. Due to current uncertainty, we are suspending ticket and hospitality sales for all events promoted by the 2020 European Tour until further notice.

"This is a temporary measure, but we believe it is proportionate in the current circumstances. If there is any change in the status of any of our tournaments, we will notify you in due course."

The next event on the European Tour calendar is currently the Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters, an event organized by Sergio García that will start on April 30.